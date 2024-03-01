Vidarbha, the team that has won the Ranji Trophy title twice, has the power of veteran Karun Nair who scored 515 runs in the 2024 season. The import from Delhi Dhruv Shorey (496), top-order batter Atharva Taide (488) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (452). All of them have bailed them out of the woods on different occasions. Playing four matches at the VCA stadium, Vidarbha emerged victorious in three of them at home - against Services by seven wickets, against Haryana by 115 runs and against Karnataka by 127 runs in the quarterfinals.

Not only the batters but also the brilliant bowlers especially the duo of pacer Aditya Thakare and left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate have been instrumental in Vidarbha's success making a total of 68 wickets, changing the course of the game several times.