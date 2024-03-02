Avesh Khan-led Madhya Pradesh pace bowling unit hit the right lengths on a pitch that offered enough carry to bowl out Vidarbha for a meagre 170 on day one to gain control of their Ranji Trophy semifinal match in Nagpur on Saturday. (Streaming| More Cricket News)

Avesh (4/49) was the pick of MP bowlers while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2/38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/28).