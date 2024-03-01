When billionaires get married, it is a big deal! Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and the 3-day pre-wedding celebration is something that even cricket fans can't ignore. Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others have gathered in Jamnagar City to partake in the grand celebration. (More Cricket News)
The 'God of Cricket' aka Sachin Tendulkar with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar was seen exiting a black car in the Jamnagar city of Gujarat, to celebrate the pre-wedding celebration Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
In the meantime, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain who led Indian cricket team to victory in the World Cup, arrived at a village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi. Both, with a happy face waved at the cameras. Watch the video below.
The Ambani family is the owner of Mumbai Indians franchise of Indian Premier League. And, how come Rohit Sharma, former captain of the team, would not attend such a significant occasion of India's richest family. Here's the hitman making his entrance at the pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar
Here comes another star player of Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan, joining the star studded pre-wedding celebration of India's billionaire.
Hardik Pandya, the all rounder batsman and captain of the Mumbai Indians IPL team, grabbed fans' attention as he reached Jamnagar in a stylish red shirt beige pant outfit to attend the pre-wedding party of Ambani's son.
Also, the former cricketer Zaheer khan with his wife Sagarika Ghatge were spotted entering Jogwad village in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding ceremony of the son of the chairman of Reliance Industries.
In the meantime, Dwayne Bravo, former captain of West Indies National cricket team made a striking entrance at the grand venue in all black attire turning everyone's heads.
The guests of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding ceremony included other notable cricketers like Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan and Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav.
Numerous international celebrities appeared in this extravagant wedding ceremony including the co-founder of giant Microsoft, Bill Gates, the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook) Mark Zuckerberg, and world famous singer Rihanna. Among Indian personalities the noteworthy names are Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachhan, Salman Khan Deepika Padukone and others.