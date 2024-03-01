Another fun-filled day awaits us. Australia have come out with a vengeance against New Zealand on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Wellington. Elsewhere, Afghanistan are behind the eight ball and will try to set a big target for Ireland in their only Test in Abu Dhabi. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will face off in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 final, while in the Women's Premier League, UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in match 8. In football, Monaco will face Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and AC Milan will clash with Lazio in Serie A. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Friday, March 1 here. (Cricket News | Football News)