Sports

World Sports Live: Australia Leave New Zealand Reeling On Day 2 Of 1st Test; Fortune Barishal Face Comilla Victorians In BPL Final

The Women's Premier League 2024 will see Gujarat Giants taking on UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Monaco will meet PSG in Ligue 1, and Lazio will face AC Milan in Serie A. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Friday, March 1 here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Fortune Barishal players celebrating a wicket in Bangladesh Premier League 2024. Photo: X/ @BPLofficialT20

World Sports Blog Live Updates, March 1

Another fun-filled day awaits us. Australia have come out with a vengeance against New Zealand on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Wellington. Elsewhere, Afghanistan are behind the eight ball and will try to set a big target for Ireland in their only Test in Abu Dhabi. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will face off in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 final, while in the Women's Premier League, UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in match 8. In football, Monaco will face Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and AC Milan will clash with Lazio in Serie A. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Friday, March 1 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Tags

Live Blog

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement