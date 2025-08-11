Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Army Wins 4-2

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Durand Cup

Welcome to the highlights of the Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC match at the Durand Cup 2025. This was the final match of Group C. Indian Army FT have kept their quarterfinal hopes alive with a thumping 4-2 win over 1 Ladakh FC. It was a fantastic comeback from Indian Army who were trailing 2-0 after some 20 minutes. But then began the comeback. From 41st to 55th minute, Indian Army struck four times to make it 4-2 and kill the game right there. Follow highlights here

11 Aug 2025, 03:19:28 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup Indian Army need a win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. They are currently second in group C with three points from two games. Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the last-eight stage, which makes Indian Army's chances bleak.

11 Aug 2025, 03:38:17 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup 1 Ladakh FC have just one point from two games, meaning they can reach a maximum of four, which would not be enough. The Leh-based side will thus aim to bow out of the tournament on a high.

11 Aug 2025, 04:04:14 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup KICK OFF! Match begins. Indian Army still have a chance to get to the last eight but they will need to win this game.

11 Aug 2025, 04:23:23 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for 1 Ladakh FC 22' A penalty and 1 Ladakh FC take the lead. Kamalesh delivers it at the back of the net, from the spot, to give Ladakh FC the lead in their last game of the tournament.

11 Aug 2025, 04:43:18 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for 1 Ladakh FC! 37' Velan has made it 2-0 now. What a fantastic start from the Ladakh side. They are going out of this tournament showing what they are capable of. Velan is the man who finds the goal and Ladakh double their lead.

11 Aug 2025, 04:43:56 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for Indian Army FT! 41' Sama scores for Indian Army with an excellent header from a well placed cross by Christopher from the right wing. Indian Army cut the deficit to one goal now.

11 Aug 2025, 04:47:43 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for Indian Army FT! 45' Abhishek finds the equaliser for the Army with all the commotion inside the box. And it is 2-2. Just four minutes back, 1 Ladakh FC were leading 2-0 and all of a sudden they have burnt their lead.

11 Aug 2025, 04:54:34 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup Half-time There comes the half-time whistle and a goal-filled first half ends. It is 2-2 for both the sides.

11 Aug 2025, 05:14:51 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for Indian Army FT! 51' Another one for the Army and they take the lead. Christopher Kamei gets his name on the scoresheet, scoring the third for Army.

11 Aug 2025, 05:21:26 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup GOAL for Indian Army 55' It is a procession now. Totally one-sided traffic. Ladakh's defence seems clueless. They are making big mistakes and Indiain Army is making them pay for it. It is 4-2 now.

11 Aug 2025, 05:59:09 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup Tremendous comeback from Indian Army and it seems now that 1 Ladakh FC will have to bow out from their debut Durand Cup campaign without a win. Not much left in this game now and Army leads 4-2.

11 Aug 2025, 06:07:12 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup Full-time Indian Army FT have earned a fantastic comeback victory and they keep their quarterfinals hopes alive by winning this match 4-2.

11 Aug 2025, 06:08:50 pm IST Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup What a comeback for Indian Army FT. They were trailing 0-2 after 21 minutes with 1 Ladakh F on a high. But then began the comeback. From 41st to 55th minute, Indian Army struck four times to make it 4-2 and kill the game right there.