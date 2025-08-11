Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Last Group C Match

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: Here is all you need to know about the Group C clash - preview, recent record, standings, match info and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup
Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Photo: Durand Cup
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian Army FT need win to stay alive in quarter-finals race

  • Debutants 1 Ladakh FC aiming to bow out on high

  • Jamshedpur FC have already qualified from the group

Indian Army Football Team face 1 Ladakh FC in the final Group C match of Durand Cup 2025 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday (August 11, 2025). Watch the Indian football match live on TV and online.

Indian Army need a win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. They are currently second in group C with three points from two games. Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the last-eight stage, which makes Indian Army's chances bleak.

That is because only the top-pegged team from each group is guaranteed a passage to the knockouts, while the two best second-placed sides from among the six groups will advance. With several teams possessing more than three points, Indian Army will not only need to win but also hope for many other results to go their way, so as to stand a chance.

Debutants 1 Ladakh FC's standing is even worse. They have just one point from two games, meaning they can reach a maximum of four, which would not be enough. The Leh-based side will thus aim to bow out of the tournament on a high.

Indian Army FT Vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match be played?

The Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 4pm IST.

Where will the Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match be telecast and live streamed?

The Indian Army FT vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

