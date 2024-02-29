Sports

Haryana Steelers Vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Final: Preview, Live Streaming

First-time finalists Haryana Steelers will be eager to follow up their upset of defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers with a conquest over season 9 runners-up Puneri Paltan. Here is all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 title clash

Outlook Sports Desk
February 29, 2024
Puneri Paltan in action during their semi-final against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 in Hyderabad on February 28. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will see a brand new champion. Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have marched into the final in contrasting fashion, and none of the two franchises have lifted the trophy before in the past nine seasons. (More Sports News)

Road To Final

Puneri Paltan produced a dominant performance to thrash three-time champions Patna Pirates by a resounding 37-21 margin in the first semi-final. Paltan's captain Aslam Inamdar led from the front, securing seven raid points to propel the demolition job.

Puneri Paltan's Mohammadreza Shadloui captures a Patna Pirates raider during their Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 semi-final match in Hyderabad on February 28, 2024. - Puneri Paltan
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Puneri Paltan Humble Patna Pirates To Enter Season 10 Final - Match Report

BY PTI

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, stunned the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 to notch up their first-ever semi-final victory. Though an all-round performance, the Steelers relied on the raiding duo of Vinay and Shivam Patare to surge ahead in the game.

Past Record In Finals

This will be Puneri Paltan's second consecutive appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League's title clash. Their strong campaign in season 9 had ended with defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final, and they will be looking to go one better this time around.

As for Haryana Steelers, this is their maiden final. The outfit had joined the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5, and has been going from strength to strength ever since.

Live streaming details of the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final

When will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be played?

The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be played on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8pm IST at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be telecast on TV?

The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be live streamed online?

The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be live streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

