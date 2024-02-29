Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, stunned the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 to notch up their first-ever semi-final victory. Though an all-round performance, the Steelers relied on the raiding duo of Vinay and Shivam Patare to surge ahead in the game.

Past Record In Finals

This will be Puneri Paltan's second consecutive appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League's title clash. Their strong campaign in season 9 had ended with defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final, and they will be looking to go one better this time around.

As for Haryana Steelers, this is their maiden final. The outfit had joined the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5, and has been going from strength to strength ever since.