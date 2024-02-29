The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will see a brand new champion. Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have marched into the final in contrasting fashion, and none of the two franchises have lifted the trophy before in the past nine seasons. (More Sports News)
Road To Final
Puneri Paltan produced a dominant performance to thrash three-time champions Patna Pirates by a resounding 37-21 margin in the first semi-final. Paltan's captain Aslam Inamdar led from the front, securing seven raid points to propel the demolition job.
Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, stunned the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 to notch up their first-ever semi-final victory. Though an all-round performance, the Steelers relied on the raiding duo of Vinay and Shivam Patare to surge ahead in the game.
Past Record In Finals
This will be Puneri Paltan's second consecutive appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League's title clash. Their strong campaign in season 9 had ended with defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final, and they will be looking to go one better this time around.
As for Haryana Steelers, this is their maiden final. The outfit had joined the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5, and has been going from strength to strength ever since.
When will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be played?
The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be played on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8pm IST at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be telecast on TV?
The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final be live streamed online?
The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 final will be live streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.