Mumbai, the team with a remarkable 41 championship wins, is set to face Tamil Nadu, who have never seen the trophy shine before, in the semi-final match of Ranji Trophy 2024 scheduled to kick off on March 2, Saturday at Mumbai's home ground. (More Cricket News)
In the key battle, Mumbai has got a lot to prove! Batsman Shreyas Iyer must become Mumbai's wall against the top spinners from the opponent. With the support of Young Musheer Khan's unbeaten 203 and the contributions from tailenders, Tanush Kotian, and Tushar Deshpande's ton Mumbai achieved a historic victory in the quarter-final match against Baroda.
Although the team may not have any bowlers in the top ten list of Ranji trophy 2024 season, they have still made it to the last four-team stage. And no doubt, Mumbai is armed with Prithvi Shaw's phenomenal batting, Bhupen Lalwani, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and even Shams Mulani have been the noteworthy players of Mumbai this season, so it has the momentum to win the championship 42 times this year.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu stands nowhere behind when it comes to their chances of winning the trophy for the first time. Coming off with a dominative win by an innings and 33 runs over the defending champions Saurashtra in the quarter-finals, the team progressed for the Goliath showdown.
Tamil Nadu cricket team led by R Sai Kishore who has taken 47 wickets is full of wonderful spinners such as S Ajith Ram who took 41 wickets in the season, perched atop the list of highest wicket-takers. Additionally, TN is strengthened by Baba Indrajith's impressive batting scoring a massive 686 runs and, of course, the talented hands of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been released from the Indian Test side.
Mumbai and Tamil Nadu have locked horns five times in this season with Mumbai emerging victorious in two of the matches while three ended in a draw.
When Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu semi-final Ranji Trophy 2024 match will be played?
The semi-final match of the Ranji trophy between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu will be held from March 2-6 at 9:30 am IST at the MCA Ground BKC, Mumbai.
Where to watch the Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu semi-final Ranji Trophy 2024 match?
The Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu will be available to stream on the Jio cinema app and website for free.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches on any TV channel.
Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu semi-final Ranji Trophy 2024 match squads:
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.
Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vc), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Vimal Khumar, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Washington Sundar, Sandeep Warrier, Trilok Nag, T Natarajan, Mohammed Mohammed, S Ajith Ram.