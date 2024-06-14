Cricket

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan Set To Be Released From Indian Squad - Here's Why

Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan alongside batter Rinku Singh and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed went to the United States with the Indian team as travelling reserves

X/@shubmangill
Shubman Gill Photo: X/@shubmangill
info_icon

Star batter Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan are set to be released from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup after their last Group A game against Ireland on Saturday.  (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Gill and Khan alongside batter Rinku Singh and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed went to the United States with the Indian team as travelling reserves. The team management is now certain that from the Super 8 stage onwards they will not be needing the services of Gill and Khan and thus the duo is being released.

Rinku and Khaleel will continue to be with the team.

Virat Kohli's form will be in focus in India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match - AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs Canada Prediction T20 World Cup Match 33: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

According to a senior BCCI source, the move was decided well in advance.

"Shubman and Avesh were supposed to only stay till the group league stages in the United States. That was pre-decided. So, after Ireland game, they will be released from the squad," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

With all three Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in fine form and Hardik Pandya supporting them well, India already have more than enough fast-bowling options.

As for Gill, Indian top order is already brimming with options. India's preferred opener in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently sitting on the bench. Sanju Samson can also open the innings.

India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the dismissal of United States' captain Aaron Jones during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33 Preview: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Form

BY PTI

India were playing all their four group games in the USA. The first three matches were played in New York while the last match will be played against Ireland in Florida on Saturday. From the Super 8 stage, there are no matches in the USA.

Here is India's T20 World Cup squad without Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan.

India T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel
  3. Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA For 2010 Speech
  4. CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home, Walking Out With Bags
  5. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Workers Deserve A Better Deal
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
  2. ‘Firebrand’: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law Receives Applause For Karim Aïnouz’s Directorial At Tribeca Festival – View Pics
  3. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  2. Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Forecast For Kingstown, St Vincent
  3. United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Toss Delayed In Florida Amid Wet Outfield, Adding Tension For PAK Fans
  4. England Vs Namibia Prediction T20 World Cup Match 34: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Canada Prediction T20 World Cup Match 33: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pope Francis Becomes First Priest To Address A G7 Summit
  2. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  3. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!