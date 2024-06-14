India and Canada will go up against each other on Saturday in the last Group A match of both these teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India are so far unbeaten in the tournament having defeated Ireland, Pakistan and USA in their three matches. Canada on the other hand have one win and two losses in the three games that they have played. They defeated Ireland but lost to Pakistan and USA.
While India have already qualified for the Super 8s, Canada need to win the game and hope some other results go in their favour to advance to the next stage.
Who will win in the India Vs Canada, match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs Canada Head To Head
India and Canada have never played each other in T20Is.
India Vs Canada Squads
Canada T20 World Cup Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk)
India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
India Vs Canada Probable XI
With the Super 8 qualification confirmed, India might look to give some benched players a chance.
India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Shreyas Movva (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui
India Vs Canada Lauderhill, Florida Weather Forecast
The state of Florida is seeing heavy rains for the past few days with some areas also getting flooded.
The forecast of Lauderhill for Saturday, June 15 says: Rather cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later.
India Vs Canada Pitch Report
Usually the Lauderhill pitch remains a batter's paradise. However, so far there has been no game on the pitch due to rain. Moisture might help the bowlers early on but the picture will get clearer after the USA vs Ireland match.
India Vs Canada Prediction
Expect India to win this match. Google's predictor gives India a 95% chance of winning.