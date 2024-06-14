India Vs Canada, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33: When, Where To Watch

India, already advanced to the Super Eights are taking on Canada in the 33rd match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, on June 15, Saturday at the Broward Central Regional Park, Florida where 'state of emergency' has been declared due to flood warnings. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Rohit Sharma-led India with three victories from as many matches played have comfortably advanced to the next round of the tournament. Their journey started by thrashing Ireland by 8 wickets in opening match. India then clinched a nail-biting 6-run victory against Pakistan followed by a hard-fought battle against USA emerging victorious by 7 wickets.
Meanwhile, Canada, on the brink of elimination are trying to gain a moment of glory in their debut season. They were beaten by the neighbours, United States, in the opening match. However, in their second match the team led by secured a 12-run victory. Nevertheless, their hopes for the Super 8s were dashed when Pakistan defeated them by 7 wickets.
When is India Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 33?
The India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Broward Central Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida o June 15, Saturday.
Where to watch India Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Canada: Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Junaid Siddiqui, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta, Kaleem Sana