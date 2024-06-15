India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 8:00 PM IST

Good Evening, Welcome to our coverage of India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma & Co. are gearing up to face Saad Bin Zafar's Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 15 at rain-affected Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. With three consecutive wins, India has already secured a spot in the Super Eight stage. With confidence running high, can India once again dominate against struggling Canada? This match marks Virat Kohli's last opportunity to score big before entering the Super Eight stage. Will Kohli seize the moment, or will Florida's rain play spoilsport? The answer awaits.