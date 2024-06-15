India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 8:00 PM IST

Florida Weather
The state of Florida is seeing heavy rains for the past few days with some areas also getting flooded.
The forecast of Lauderhill for Saturday, June 15 says: Rather cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later.
Squads
India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
Canada T20 World Cup Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk)
India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024, Saturday, June 15
Good Evening, Welcome to our coverage of India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma & Co. are gearing up to face Saad Bin Zafar's Canada in their final group match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 15 at rain-affected Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. With three consecutive wins, India has already secured a spot in the Super Eight stage. With confidence running high, can India once again dominate against struggling Canada? This match marks Virat Kohli's last opportunity to score big before entering the Super Eight stage. Will Kohli seize the moment, or will Florida's rain play spoilsport? The answer awaits.