Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2

India C crumbled under the fiery pace of Aaqib, who rattled the top order with crucial wickets of skipper Gaikwad (17) and Rajat Patidar

India A Vs India C match, Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
Pacer Avesh Khan sparkled with a gritty unbeaten half-century before taking the prized scalp of Ishan Kishan as India A mounted a strong challenge against India C on day two of the Duleep Trophy final-round match in Anantapur on Friday. (More Sports News)

The 27-year-old Avesh, who has represented India in eight ODIs and 23 T20Is so far, hammered five fours and four sixes in a 68-ball 51 not out while batting at No. 9, propelling India A to 297.

In response, India C faced a top-order collapse as youngster Aaqib Khan (3/43) and Avesh (1/52) tore through their lineup.

Aaqib, the 20-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh, was particularly impressive as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar off successive deliveries.

At stumps, India C were 216 for 7, trailing by 81 runs and struggling to take a first-innings lead in the four-day encounter.

India C currently lead the points table with 9 points, followed by India B (7) and India A (6), with the top team after this round set to claim the Duleep Trophy title.

Meanwhile, Shashwat Rawat's resolute knock came to an end for 124 (250 balls) this morning after he managed to add just two runs to his overnight total.

A crucial 42-run partnership between Avesh and Prasidh Krishna (34 off 39) then took India A forward as the tailenders kept adding vital runs. Avesh then went on to complete his second first-class half-century, boosting the team's total.

Vyshak Vijaykumar was the pick of the bowlers for India C, claiming 4/51, while Anshul Kamboj (3/49) and Gaurav Yadav (2/57) provided valuable support.

India C crumbled under the fiery pace of Aaqib, who rattled the top order with crucial wickets of skipper Gaikwad (17) and Rajat Patidar, the latter falling for a golden duck as a sharp, low delivery breached his defence to knock his off-stump cartwheeling.

Avesh further dented India C's chase by cleaning up the dangerous Ishan Kishan (5), reducing them to 39/3 before Sai Sudharsan (17) became Aaqib's third victim.

However, Abhishek anchored the innings and added 51 crucial runs with Baba Indrajith, who retired hurt after scoring 34.

Porel's resistance was cut short by Shams Mulani (2/30), who took two wickets in four balls to leave India C reeling at 165/6.

Pulkit Narang (35 batting off 93) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (14 batting off 25) steadied the ship, guiding their team to 216/7 at stumps, still trailing by 81 runs with three wickets in hand.

With both teams battling hard, the third day promises to be an intriguing contest as India A look to press their advantage, while India C aim to close the gap.

Brief Scores:

India A: 297 in 90.5 overs (Shashwat Rawat 124, Avesh Khan 51 not out, Shams Mulani 44, Prasidh Krishna 34; Vijaykumar Vyshak 4/51, Anshul Kamboj 3/49, Gaurav Yadav 2/57) vs India C 216/7 in 64 overs (Abhishek Porel 82, Pulkit Narang 35 batting; Aaqib Khan 3/43, Shams Mulani 2/30).

