Cricket

Ishan Kishan Posts Two-Word Message After Critics-Silencing Duleep Trophy 2024 Hundred

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s brilliant hundred in the 2024 Duleep Trophy after his return to red-ball cricket has flicked the talking switch of his national team comeback

India cricketer Ishan Kishan
India cricketer Ishan Kishan has struggled to find a spot in the Indian cricket team. Photo: File


Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s brilliant hundred in the 2024 Duleep Trophy after his return to red-ball cricket has flicked the talking switch of his national team comeback. (More Cricket News)

Representing India C, the 26-year-old scored 111 runs from 126 deliveries, displaying intent, hunger and aggressive shot-making skills.

It also marked a noteworthy return to the format after a long absence.

Kishan withdrew from India’s Test series against South Africa in December 2024 due to mental fatigue and has not featured for India ever since.

Despite him missing Jharkhand’s Ranji Trophy campaign, he represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, and that left many doubting and questioning his red-ball future. 

However, he played a critics-silencing innings, smashing 14 fours and three sixes, while stitching a 189-run partnership with Baba Indrajith, who made a good 78.

After the match, Kishan took to his Instagram, and posted pictures of the innings, and captioned it: "Unfinished Business." 

The two-word message has made a lot of noise within the cricketing community, hinting his hunger to return to the Indian setup. 

The match, however, despite Kishan and Indrajith’s brilliance, ended in a draw. 

