Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran Shines With Unbeaten 157, Carrying Bat Through The Innings

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s century was pivotal in keeping India B competitive in the match

Abhimanyu Easwaran post match.
Abhimanyu Easwaran delivered a remarkable performance with a stunning 157 in the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash between India B and India C at Anantapur. (More Sports News)

This century, moreover, helped entrench Easwaran among the most elite cricketers playing for the country in domestic cricket.

As a member of the India B team, Easwaran became the talk of the town after carrying his bat through the innings - it was done for the first time in 21 years in the Duleep Trophy. He etched that in the memory of Indian cricket.

Experiencing much to be able to target 525 set by India C, Easwaran led his team's charge with grit and determination and ensured that he stayed there at the crease as much as he could, battling through tough conditions against the fierce bowling attack of a very exceptional performance from Anshul Kamboj of India C as the opening partnership only grazed by more than 100 runs.

Easwaran’s century was pivotal in keeping India B competitive in the match.

New Zealand National cricket team in practice session ahead of their one-off test against Afghanistan. - X | Blackcaps
New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Reflecting on his performance and the team's efforts, Easwaran said, "This was quite an important match for me and my team. With such a large target of 525 to chase, we knew the depth in our batting gave us a chance."

He added, "the plan was simple – if two or three of us could form solid partnerships and each score a hundred, we were confident we could reach the target. Unfortunately, our opening partnership was only 100 plus runs, and after that, it became difficult to score centuries."

He further said, "My personal target was to stay in front of the wicket as long as I could without getting out. Additionally, I focused on gathering as much information on the bowlers so I could share it with my teammates, ensuring we were all on the same page. Anshul Kamboj bowled really well, but I’ve gained a lot of confidence from this innings."

Speaking on his return to the game after an injury, Easwaran shared, “This is my second match after spending 2.5 months at the National Cricket Academy due to injury, so scoring a century feels good. I’m looking forward to exceeding my performance in the next match and winning the trophy, which is our ultimate target."

Easwaran’s century against India C in the 2024 Duleep Trophy highlights both his exceptional talent and determination. This innings underscores his rising prominence in domestic cricket, marking him as a key player to watch as the tournament unfolds.

