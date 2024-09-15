Cricket

New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches

The first Test match of the New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 will be held on September 18, Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about the NZ vs SL series

After five long years, the New Zealand cricket team is set to embark on a journey to Sri Lanka once again for a bilateral series, with the first Test scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, September 18 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka series includes two Tests, three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and three One Day Internationals (ODIs). The Test series which is a part of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship will be held in Sri Lanka, while the T20Is and ODIs will be hosted by the Blackcaps.

The Kiwis are arriving on the heels of a disappointing exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where they failed to advance to the Super Eight stage. Their one-off Test against Afghanistan, initially scheduled for September 9-13, was unfortunately called off due to the poor condition of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida, with no play taking place.

For the hosts, Sri Lanka, this tour marks their third series since the T20 World Cup debacle. They recently hosted India in a three-match T20I series, which they lost 0-3, but managed to bounce back in the three-match ODI series 2-0. Following that, the Lankans, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, traveled to England for a three-Test series against Ollie Pope’s side, where they missed to claim the glory losing 2-1.

New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Schedule:

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Date: 18–23 September 2024

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

*Rest day on 21 September for the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.[7]

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

Date: 26–30 September 2024

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

New Zealand Test Squad:

Tim Southee (c), Tom Latham (vc), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewellm Devon Conway (wk), Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Sri Lanka Test Squad:

The squad is not yet confirmed. It will be updated soon.

New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming:

The matches of the New Zealand Tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten 1 channel and will also be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.

