IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ali Khan Dismisses Abhishek Sharma For Golden Duck - Who Is He?

Over the years, Ali Khan has become a familiar name in franchise cricket. Ali Khan has played 7 seasons for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He also became the first American player to be part of an IPL squad when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020 as a replacement, though he did not play a match due to injury. He has also played for played for Karachi Kings (PSL), Vancouver Knights (Global T20 Canada), and the Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC).