IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ali Khan Dismisses Abhishek Sharma For Golden Duck - Who Is He?

Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck
This was Abhishek Sharma's debut in ICC T20 World Cup
Check details about USA bowler Ali Khan below
Abhishek Sharma's highly anticipated World Cup debut ended in heartbreak on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Often regarded as the next big thing in Indian cricket, the 25-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck as India began their ICC T20 World Cup title defence on a rather sombre note in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium crowd.
After watching his opening partner, Ishan Kishan, navigate the first over of the match from the other end, Abhishek Sharma faced the second ball. Known for hitting first-ball sixes, the left-hander from Amritsar lofted the outside-off stump delivery, but a trap was already laid for that exact shot.
And Sanjay Krishnamurthi wasn't dropping. Credit to the American think tank for deploying a fielder at deep cover that early in the match. Of course, they came prepared for the match.
Sharma thus became only the second Indian to get out for a golden duck on T20 World Cup debut after Ashish Nehra, who's a bowler by trade. Gautam Gambhir, the current India head coach, was the first Indian to get out without scoring in debut, though. Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda are the other Indians to have achieved this unwanted record.
Indian Batters Getting Dismissed For A Duck On T20 WC Debut Innings
G Gambhir
A Nehra *
S Thakur
D Hooda
Abhishek Sharma *
The crucial strike for USA was provided by Ali Khan who opened up the game for his side early up. Ali has a slingy action and he started the over with good pace to catch Abhishek off guard. The young Indian opener fell while attempting his trademark opening salvo, a high-risk strategy that had defined his fledgling career. Now, time to talk about the bowler who claimed the prize wicket.
Who is Ali Khan?
Ali Khan is a Pakistani player by origin who moved to USA at the age of 19. Currently 35-year-old, Ali Khan, originally named, Mohammad Ahsan Ali Khan was born on December 13, 1990 at Attock, Punjab. He moved to Dayton, Ohio with his family at a very young age. He worked as a sales representative for a mobile phone company in Dayton.
During his stay at Dayton, Ali Khan was inspired by his uncle to play cricket for a local club in Ohio.He gained attention through social media by reaching out to organizers on Facebook, which led to an invitation to play in Florida. He was spotted by legendary pacer Courtney Walsh during an ICC Americas combine in 2015. This led to his List A debut for the ICC Americas team in 2016.
West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo had a big influence on Ali Khan's career. He first saw Ali Khan in action during a local US Open T20 tournament. Impressed by his raw pace and ability to bowl yorkers, Bravo recommended him to franchise owners. Ali Khan had a breakout tournament in the Global T20 Canada for the Winnipeg Hawks under Bravo's captaincy. Bravo also helped him to get a place in Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League as a replacement player in 2018. Under Bravo's leadership, Ali took 16 wickets in his first season, helping TKR win the title
Ali Khan’s first major appearance in a USA jersey wasn't in a full international match but in the ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Four in 2016. It took another three years for the USA to gain the status required for official One Day Internationals. He made his T20I debut against Panama in November 7, 2021.
Over the years, Ali Khan has become a familiar name in franchise cricket. Ali Khan has played 7 seasons for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He also became the first American player to be part of an IPL squad when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020 as a replacement, though he did not play a match due to injury. He has also played for played for Karachi Kings (PSL), Vancouver Knights (Global T20 Canada), and the Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC).
In his T20I career, Ali has played 18 matches and picked 16 wickets, with a best of 3/23.