Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar Set To Play In Inaugural Madhya Pradesh League

The tournament, to be organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), will feature five teams: Rewa Jaguars, Jabalpur Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Malwa Panthers and Gwalior Cheetahs

Avesh Khan is part of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
A clutch of top talents from the state such as Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar and Avesh Khan are set to be seen in action during the inaugural Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) in June. (More Cricket News)

The tournament, to be organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), will feature five teams: Rewa Jaguars, Jabalpur Lions, Bhopal Leopards, Malwa Panthers and Gwalior Cheetahs.

The GDCA also aims to give exposure to budding talents from the state along the lines of popular T20 leagues like Tamil Nadu Premier League and KSCA Maharaja T20, in the event to be played at the newly-constructed Gwalior International Cricket Stadium at Shankarpur.

The GDCA vice-president, Mahanarayaman Scindia, said the tournament announcement has generated excitement in the state cricketing circles.

“The response we've received has been nothing short of phenomenal. With such tremendous interest and support, we're confident that the league is destined for great success,” said Scindia, who will also be the league’s governing council chairman.

