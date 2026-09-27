Asian Games 2026 Day 9 (September 27) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

The track and field programme carries the heaviest medal load of the day. Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami open proceedings in the women's marathon race walk at 4am, while the evening session from 3:35pm onwards is stacked with finals: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in the women's long jump, Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in the women's 200m, Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m, Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in the men's high jump, and Nandhini Kongan in the women's 100m hurdles.