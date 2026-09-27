Asian Games 2026 Day 9 (September 27) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

September 27 shapes up as one of India's biggest medal opportunity at the Asian Games, headlined by multiple finals in athletics, squash, and weightlifting
Squash stars Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh contest gold medal matches, while four Indian boxers fight for semifinal berths in the ring
Action-packed schedules across badminton, hockey, volleyball, shooting, and archery add depth to a crucial day for India's overall tally
September 27 could be one of India's busiest medal days at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with athletics headlining a schedule packed with finals across track, field, squash and weightlifting.
The day's programme is unusually condensed with podium opportunities, spanning early morning race walk action through to a stacked evening athletics session, alongside two squash gold medal matches and a weightlifting final — giving India a real chance to add significantly to its overall tally in a single day.
Beyond the marquee events, the sheer spread of disciplines in action underlines how broad India's campaign has become at these Games. From boxing and badminton quarterfinals to team clashes in hockey and volleyball, and appearances across shooting, archery, fencing, sepaktakraw, surfing and kurash, Indian athletes are competing on nearly every court and field in Aichi-Nagoya on Day 9.
With four boxers fighting for semifinal spots and both singles squash finals up for grabs, the day carries the potential for both heartbreak and history, making it one to watch closely from the very first event of the morning.
Asian Games 2026 Day 9: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Timing
|Event
|Athlete Name / Team
|4:00 a.m.
|Athletics: Women's Marathon Race Walk (Medal Event)
|Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami
|4:45 a.m. onwards
|Archery: Recurve, Compound, & Mixed Teams (R16 to QF)
|India Teams
|4:54 a.m. onwards
|Surfing: Men's & Women's Shortboard Heats
|Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, and Sivaraj Babu
|5:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw: Women's Doubles Group B
|India vs. South Korea
|6:10 a.m.
|Shooting: Women's 25m Pistol Individual & Team Qualification (Precision)
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rahi Sarnobat
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting: Men's Trap Individual & Team Qualification (Day 1)
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, and Shapath Bharadwaj
|6:30 a.m.
|Shooting: Women's Trap Individual & Team Qualification (Day 1)
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, and Neeru
|7:00 a.m.
|Badminton: Women's Doubles Quarterfinal
|Gayatri Gopichand / Treesa Jolly
|7:38 a.m.
|Athletics: Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles Heats
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad
|8:10 a.m.
|Athletics: Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad
|8:20 a.m.
|Fencing: Women's Sabre Round of 16
|India vs. Indonesia
|8:35 a.m. onwards
|Athletics: Men's 400m Hurdles Heats
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha
|9:00 a.m.
|Badminton: Women's Singles Quarterfinal
|Unnati Hooda
|9:05 a.m.
|Athletics: Women's 400m Hurdles Heats
|Vithya Ramraj
|9:15 a.m.
|Athletics: Men's Long Jump Qualification A & B
|Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon
|9:45 a.m.
|Boxing: Men's 80kg Quarterfinal
|Ankush
|9:50 a.m.
|Athletics: Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad
|10:00 a.m.
|Weightlifting: Women's 69kg (Medal Event)
|Harjinder Kaur
|11:30 a.m.
|Sepaktakraw: Women's Doubles Group B
|India vs. Philippines
|12:30 p.m.
|Squash: Men's Singles Gold Medal Match (Medal Event)
|Abhay Singh
|12:30 p.m.
|Volleyball: Men's Pool C Match
|India vs. Vietnam
|1:30 p.m.
|Squash: Women's Singles Gold Medal Match (Medal Event)
|Anahat Singh
|2:00 p.m.
|Boxing: Women's 65kg Quarterfinal
|Parveen
|2:45 p.m.
|Boxing: Men's 60kg Quarterfinal
|Sachin Siwach
|3:30 p.m.
|Hockey: Women's Pool Match
|India vs. Singapore
|3:35 p.m.
|Athletics: Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad
|3:35 p.m.
|Athletics: Women's Long Jump Final (Medal Event)
|Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan
|3:55 p.m.
|Athletics: Women's 200m Final (Medal Event)
|Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland
|4:05 p.m.
|Athletics: Men's 200m Final (Medal Event)
|Animesh Kujur
|4:15 p.m.
|Athletics: Men's High Jump Final (Medal Event)
|Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram
|4:53 p.m.
|Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles (Medal Event)
|Nandhini Kongan
|5:06 p.m. onwards
|Athletics: Men's 800m Heats
|Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar
|5:40 p.m.
|Athletics: Men's Decathlon 1500m
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad
|5:52 p.m. onwards
|Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event)
|Parul Chaudhary and Ankita
|6:25 p.m.
|Athletics: Women's 4x100m Relay Heats
|India Relay Team
|6:30 p.m. onwards
|Kurash: Women's 57kg & Men's +90kg (R32 to Finals)
|Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan, and Vishal
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 9
Athletics Takes Centre Stage
The track and field programme carries the heaviest medal load of the day. Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami open proceedings in the women's marathon race walk at 4am, while the evening session from 3:35pm onwards is stacked with finals: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in the women's long jump, Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in the women's 200m, Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m, Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in the men's high jump, and Nandhini Kongan in the women's 100m hurdles.
Parul Chaudhary and Ankita round things off in the women's 3000m steeplechase final at 5:52pm. Elsewhere, Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad continue their decathlon campaign across hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1500m, while Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon, Vithya Ramraj and others feature in qualifying rounds.
Squash Goes For Double Gold
India has a shot at two golds in squash, with Abhay Singh facing Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final at 12:30pm, followed by Anahat Singh's clash with Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles gold medal match at 1:30pm.
Weightlifting And Boxing In The Mix
Harjinder Kaur competes for a medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting at 10am. In the ring, four Indian boxers are in quarterfinal action — Ankush (80kg), Parveen (65kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Narender (90+kg) — each looking to punch their way into the semifinals.
Badminton And Racquet Sports
Unnati Hooda takes on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarterfinal, while the doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly face Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan earlier in the morning.
Team Sports And Other Disciplines
India's women's hockey team plays Singapore in a pool match at 3:30pm, while the men's volleyball team takes on Vietnam at 12:30pm. Archery's recurve, compound and mixed teams begin knockout rounds from 4:45am, and shooters including Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat are in action in the 25m pistol qualification. Fencing, sepaktakraw, surfing and kurash also feature Indian athletes across the day.
With medal finals in athletics, squash and weightlifting, plus knockout action across boxing, badminton and fencing, Day 9 sets up as one of the most consequential days of the Games for India's overall tally.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Squash, Hockey, Athletics, Badminton and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 9 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.