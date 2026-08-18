England Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch ENG V PAK On TV & Online

England and Pakistan begin their three-Test series at Headingley on August 19, with Joe Root returning as England captain
Pakistan enter the opener with momentum after their recent Test win over West Indies, but Babar Azam’s fitness remains a major concern
The first Test starts at 3:30 PM IST, with fans able to follow the action live from Headingley
England and Pakistan begin a new World Test Championship chapter when they face off in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, from August 19 to 23. The three-match series carries extra significance for both sides, with England entering a new era after Ben Stokes’ retirement and Brendon McCullum’s departure.
Joe Root has returned as Test captain, while Marcus Trescothick is overseeing the side before Stephen Fleming takes charge later this year. England will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous Test series 2-1 to New Zealand.
Root’s Return, Babar’s Fitness And Headingley Conditions
Root’s return to the leadership role adds experience to an England batting unit featuring Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith. However, Jacob Bethell’s knee injury means Jordan Cox is set to make his first Test appearance at No.3, a role unfamiliar to him at first-class level.
Pakistan arrive with renewed confidence after drawing 1-1 in the Caribbean. They secured an eight-wicket win in the second Test against the West Indies, their first away Test victory in three years, with Abdullah Shafique producing a match-defining unbeaten 160.
Babar Azam, who recently returned as Pakistan’s Test captain, remains a major fitness concern after suffering a blow to his right hand during a warm-up game. His availability could significantly influence Pakistan’s batting plans. Shan Masood is also recovering from a finger issue but is expected to be available.
The conditions at Headingley could make the contest particularly intriguing. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas brings vast experience and exceptional control, while England possess a potent seam attack. Saud Shakeel, meanwhile, believes the warm English weather could bring Pakistan’s spinners into the game.
With both teams possessing different strengths in these conditions, the opening Test promises a fascinating battle between England’s experienced batting core and Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack.
England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming Details
Where Will The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Be Played?
The series-opening Test match will be played at the Headingley, Leeds.
What Time Will The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Start?
The match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.
How To Watch The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test On Linear TV?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test will not be telecasted live on TV in India.
How To Watch The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming?
The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar app and website for the Indian viewers.
What Are The Full Squads England Vs Pakistan 1st Test?
England: Joe Root (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Awais Zafar, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Fazal, Aamer Jamel, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman