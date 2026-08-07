England Vs Pakistan: Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed Sidelined As Joe Root's Three Lions Seek Test 'Balance'

England have named a 16-man squad for the opening two Tests against Pakistan under returning captain Joe Root
Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed miss out, while Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Sam Cook and Brydon Carse earn recalls
The three-Test series begins on August 19 and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 16-member squad for the first two matches of the upcoming three-Test home series against Pakistan.
Markedly initiating a fresh phase following Ben Stokes' Test retirement and Brendon McCullum's exit, Joe Root will captain the side under interim coach Marcus Trescothick.
Stephen Fleming, McCullum's replacement, will begin his tenure in December when England take on reigning ICC World Test Championship (WTC) mace holders South Africa.
The new roster includes the recall of top-order batter Dan Lawrence after a two-year absence and Surrey's Ollie Pope, alongside bowlers Sam Cook and Brydon Carse. Concurrently, wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox is set to fill the crucial number three spot after a knee injury ruled Jacob Bethell out of the entire selection cycle.
"We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team," said Marcus North, the England national selector.
"Sam Curran is a player of real value and interest in terms of that role. He's had a heavy summer workload, and he's been playing at the highest level with a number of niggles, and we don't feel he's quite right at the moment for this Test squad.
"Rehan has done nothing wrong - he's someone we highly regard. At this stage we felt that going in with what we see as our best six batters with Smudge [Jamie Smith] at seven is key. That's why Lawrence has got the nod at six."
This series is part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle, and both sides would be desperate to win crucial points.
In the updated WTC standings, England sit seventh with a points percentage of 24.36% after enduring eight defeats across thirteen matches. Pakistan, despite drawing an away series against the West Indies 101, trail behind England in ninth place with a points percentage of just 6.67%.
WTC 2025-27 Updated Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PTS
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|30
|20.83
England's squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan
Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.
The series commences on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with the first Test hosted at Headingley in Leeds. The teams will then move to London for the second Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, scheduled from August 27 to August 31.
Wrapping up the bilateral series, the third and final Test match is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from September 9 to September 13.