Iran Vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group G Clash From Los Angeles Stadium

Iran Vs New Zealand Match Photos: Continental regulars Iran and tournament returnees New Zealand face off today at Los Angeles Stadium to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group G, also featuring heavyweights Belgium and Egypt. This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between these two nations on the global stage. Boasting a disciplined tactical setup and significant experience at this level, head coach Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran enter the tournament as group favourites. Team Melli will rely on the predatory instincts and attacking reference point of star striker Mehdi Taremi. In stark contrast, head coach Darren Bazeley leads New Zealand into their first World Cup appearance since 2010, aiming to prove they can compete at the highest level. The All Whites will depend heavily on the physical leadership and target-man prowess of Chris Wood. See the pics from the intriguing IRN vs NZL football match.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Flags AP Photo
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G AP Protest Flags Photo
People protest outside Los Angeles Stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G AP Signage AP Photo
Signage inside the stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Iran Fan Flag AP Photo
An Iran fan holds up a flag before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Iran players arrive AP Photo
Iranian players take to the field for the warm up before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Iran players warm up AP Photo
Fans cheer as Iran players warm up before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G fans cheer pregame ap photo
Fans cheer inside the stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Stadium Pregame AP Photo
General view before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Amir Ghalenoei AP Photo
Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei walks on the field before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Iranian Players AP Photo
Iran players pose before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Iranian XI AP Photo
Iran starting eleven pose before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Kiwi XI AP Photo
New Zealand starting eleven pose before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
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