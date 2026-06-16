Iran Vs New Zealand, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group G Clash From Los Angeles Stadium
Iran Vs New Zealand Match Photos: Continental regulars Iran and tournament returnees New Zealand face off today at Los Angeles Stadium to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group G, also featuring heavyweights Belgium and Egypt. This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between these two nations on the global stage. Boasting a disciplined tactical setup and significant experience at this level, head coach Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran enter the tournament as group favourites. Team Melli will rely on the predatory instincts and attacking reference point of star striker Mehdi Taremi. In stark contrast, head coach Darren Bazeley leads New Zealand into their first World Cup appearance since 2010, aiming to prove they can compete at the highest level. The All Whites will depend heavily on the physical leadership and target-man prowess of Chris Wood. See the pics from the intriguing IRN vs NZL football match.
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