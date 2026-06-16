Netanyahu Defends Iran Policy Amid Criticism Over Emerging US-Iran Deal

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had removed an immediate existential threat and vowed that Iran would never obtain nuclear weapons.
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett and other critics described the emerging US-Iran deal as a major failure of Netanyahu's government.
Netanyahu denied any serious rift with US President Donald Trump and reiterated that Israeli forces would remain in security zones in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday defended his government's handling of Iran, insisting that Tehran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, as criticism mounted in Israel over an emerging agreement between the United States and Iran.
Addressing reporters, Netanyahu sought to reassure Israelis that the country's security remained his government's foremost priority. "Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," he said, adding that Israel had already succeeded in eliminating what he described as an immediate existential threat.
"People ask me what we have achieved? And I answer them - What we have achieved? We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction," Netanyahu said.
His remarks came amid growing political backlash from both opposition leaders and members of his governing coalition, many of whom have expressed concerns over the contours of a potential US-Iran understanding and its implications for Israeli security.
Among the sharpest critics was former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who accused Netanyahu of presiding over a series of failures. Bennett said the current government's tenure had begun with internal divisions, continued through the October 7 attacks, and was now ending with what he described as a "historic failure" in dealing with Iran.
Promising to "restore security for Israel", Bennett argued that he would have approached the issue differently, including leveraging Israel's relationship with US President Donald Trump more effectively to advance Israeli interests.
Criticism also emerged from within Netanyahu's own coalition. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran would not be binding on Israel.
Responding to speculation about tensions with Trump, Netanyahu acknowledged that disagreements occasionally arise between the two leaders but insisted that Israel's security considerations would continue to guide his decisions. "There are times when President Trump and I don't see eye to eye. Israel's security interests need to be defended wisely," he said.
Netanyahu also ruled out withdrawing Israeli forces from security zones in southern Lebanon, an issue seen by some analysts as a potential obstacle to any broader regional de-escalation efforts. He said Israel would maintain its positions in buffer zones established in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria for as long as necessary.
"We have established deep security zones around the State of Israel," Netanyahu said. "I want to make it clear - we will remain in the security zones as long as necessary to protect our country."
Reiterating his government's security credentials, the Israeli leader said military operations had significantly weakened hostile groups in the region and helped protect Israeli citizens from future attacks. "We will stay in the Lebanon security buffer zone for as long as necessary," he stressed.
The remarks underscore the deep divisions within Israeli politics over how to respond to Iran and the role of the United States in shaping the region's security landscape, even as discussions around a possible US-Iran agreement continue.