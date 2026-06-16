Austria Vs Jordan LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Austria's "Das Team" and Jordan's "Al Nashama" meet in a crucial Group J opener, with both sides targeting valuable early points in the race for the knockout stages.
Ralf Rangnick's Austria enter as favourites thanks to their European pedigree and high-intensity style, while Jamal Sellami's Jordan will rely on discipline and resilience to challenge their opponents.
The match will be played on June 17 at 9:30 AM IST at Kansas City Stadium, with Austria predicted to secure a 2-0 victory.
Austria's "Das Team" begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Jordan's "Al Nashama" in Group J, with both sides aiming to make a strong first impression in a group that also features Argentina and Algeria.
With the reigning world champions expected to dominate the group, this opening fixture could prove pivotal in the battle for second place and a potential route into the knockout rounds.
Under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, Austria arrive at the tournament as one of Europe's most organised and energetic sides. Known for their aggressive pressing, quick transitions and tactical discipline, Das Team enjoyed an impressive qualification campaign and will be looking to translate that form onto the World Cup stage.
Led by a talented core featuring players from some of Europe's top leagues, Austria enter the contest as favourites.
Standing opposite them are Jordan's "Al Nashama", coached by Jamal Sellami. The West Asian side have emerged as one of the region's most exciting teams in recent years and arrive at the World Cup carrying the confidence gained from strong performances on the continental stage.
While Jordan may lack Austria's depth and pedigree, Al Nashama have built a reputation for resilience, teamwork and the ability to frustrate higher-ranked opponents, qualities they will need if they are to pull off a surprise in their tournament opener.
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Austria and Jordan have never played each other in any official competitive or friendly international match, leaving them with a 0-0 head-to-head record.
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Austria 2-0 Jordan
Austria enter the match as clear favourites thanks to their superior squad depth, European experience and the high-intensity tactical system implemented by Ralf Rangnick. Das Team's aggressive pressing game and ability to win possession high up the pitch could prove decisive against a Jordan side making only its second World Cup appearance.
Jordan's Al Nashama have shown remarkable resilience in recent years and possess the discipline to remain competitive, but containing Austria's attacking threats for the full 90 minutes will be a difficult task. The West Asian side are likely to sit deep and look to exploit counter-attacks, while Austria will aim to dominate possession and create sustained pressure.
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Santa Clara, California
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Date: Wednesday, 17 June
Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 9:30 am (IST)
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Austria Predicted XIs:
Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Xaver Schlager, Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic.
Jordan Predicted XIs:
Yazeed Abulaila; Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Yazan Al Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad; Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan; Mousa Al Taamari, Mahmoud Mardi, and Mohammad Abu Zraiq
Austria Vs Jordan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Austria:
Goalkeepers
Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Niklas Hedl.
Defenders
David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Gernot Trauner, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Wöber, Leopold Querfeld, Michael Svoboda.
Midfielders
Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, Christoph Baumgartner, Romano Schmid, Nicolas Seiwald, Matthias Seidl, Patrick Wimmer, Dejan Ljubicic, Alexander Prass.
Forwards
Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch, Maximilian Entrup, Raul Florucz, Muhammed Cham, Junior Adamu.
Jordan:
Goalkeepers
Yazeed Abulaila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmed Al-Jalal.
Defenders
Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Bara Marei, Ehsan Haddad, Salem Al-Ajalin, Ibrahim Sabra, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh.
Midfielders
Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Ali Olwan, Musa Al-Taamari, Anas Al-Awadat, Yazan Al-Naimat.
Forwards
Hamza Al-Dardour, Abdallah Al-Hamad, Mahmoud Ereisan, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri, Omar Al-Soma, Ahmed Al-Ersan.