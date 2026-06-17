The Chivalrous Ones Fall In World Cup Debut, But Win The Hearts Of A Nation
Jordanians celebrated the national team's FIFA World Cup debut in a tough Group J opener against Austria on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Despite suffering a heartbreaking 1-3 loss to a clinical Austrian side, the atmosphere remained optimistic and deeply defiant. Thousands of travelling fans at the match venue in faraway America and millions more watching across Jordan turned the historic sporting event into a massive national celebration. Streets in Amman and beyond were filled with waving flags and chants while public squares were packed with supporters watching the match together, rooting for the Chivalrous Ones -- as the team is known colloquially. Scoring their first-ever World Cup goal (by Ali Olwan) sparked joy, overshadowing the final scoreline. Placed in a challenging group alongside defending champions Argentina and Algeria, fans focused entirely on the milestone of reaching the global stage rather than winning. Up next, they face Algeria, and there's no dearth of hope.
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