The Chivalrous Ones Fall In World Cup Debut, But Win The Hearts Of A Nation

Jordanians celebrated the national team's FIFA World Cup debut in a tough Group J opener against Austria on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Despite suffering a heartbreaking 1-3 loss to a clinical Austrian side, the atmosphere remained optimistic and deeply defiant. Thousands of travelling fans at the match venue in faraway America and millions more watching across Jordan turned the historic sporting event into a massive national celebration. Streets in Amman and beyond were filled with waving flags and chants while public squares were packed with supporters watching the match together, rooting for the Chivalrous Ones -- as the team is known colloquially. Scoring their first-ever World Cup goal (by Ali Olwan) sparked joy, overshadowing the final scoreline. Placed in a challenging group alongside defending champions Argentina and Algeria, fans focused entirely on the milestone of reaching the global stage rather than winning. Up next, they face Algeria, and there's no dearth of hope.

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Jordan vs Austria world Cup Soccer Reaction & highlights-
A Jordanian soccer fan reacts while watching the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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Jordanian soccer fans watch the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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Jordanian soccer fans react while watching the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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A Jordanian soccer fan watches the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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Jordanian soccer fans watch the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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Jordanian soccer fans watch the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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A young Jordanian soccer fan waves a national flag while being held aloft during a public screening of the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
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Jordan vs Austria world Cup Soccer Reaction & highlights-Mahmoud Almardi
Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi (13) reacts after the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Austria world Cup Soccer Reaction & highlights-Jordans Ali Olwan
Jordan's Ali Olwan (9) embraces head coach Jamal Sellami after the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan players celebrate after the opening goal by Ali Olwan during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Austria world Cup Soccer Reaction & highlights-Ali Olwan
Jordan's Ali Olwan, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Austria during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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