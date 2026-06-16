Who Is Sarpreet Singh? Meet The Indian-Origin Midfielder Representing New Zealand At FIFA World Cup 2026

Sarpreet Singh was born in Auckland to parents who emigrated from Jalandhar, Punjab
In 2019, he earned a move to Bayern Munich, becoming one of the few New Zealanders to sign for a Bundesliga powerhouse
A regular for the All Whites since 2018, Singh is a key creative force in New Zealand's midfield at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Sarpreet Singh has become one of the most prominent faces of New Zealand football, with the Indian-origin midfielder earning a place in the All Whites' starting lineup for their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Iran.
Born and raised in Auckland to parents whose roots trace back to Jalandhar in Punjab, Singh developed a love for football at a young age. He began his football education at the Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy before progressing through the ranks and joining the Wellington Phoenix pathway, a key development hub for New Zealand footballers.
Who Is Sarpreet Singh?
Singh first made a name for himself in international youth football. Representing New Zealand at major youth tournaments, including the FIFA U-20 World Cup, he impressed with his creativity, technical ability and composure in midfield. His performances caught the attention of European scouts and paved the way for a landmark move abroad.
In 2019, Singh signed for German giants Bayern Munich, becoming one of the few New Zealand players to join a Bundesliga powerhouse. The move was viewed as a significant moment for both the player and New Zealand football. However, his progress in Europe was interrupted by a serious osteitis pubis injury, forcing him to battle through one of the toughest periods of his career.
Despite the setback, Singh remained determined and worked his way back into professional football. He currently plays for Wellington Phoenix and continues to be a vital presence in New Zealand's midfield, known for his vision, passing and ability to create chances.
Since making his senior international debut in 2018, Singh has established himself as an important member of the national team. With New Zealand returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and only the third time in its history, the Indian-origin midfielder now has a chance to showcase his talent on the global stage and inspire a new generation of footballers.
Sarpreet Singh is the second Indian-origin player at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Nishan Velupillay, who represents Australia. Velupillay is a forward for Australia and Melbourne Victory. Born in Melbourne, he comes from a multicultural background, with his father being of Sri Lankan Tamil descent and his mother of Anglo-Indian heritage. He rose through Melbourne Victory's academy system before establishing himself in the A-League and earning a place in the Socceroos setup.