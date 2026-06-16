Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Will The Referee Wear Pink?

Saudi Arabia's Sultan Mandash (27) celebrates after a goal with teammates during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Puerto Rico. AP Photo

Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KSA vs URU FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at the Miami Stadium on June 16, Tuesday. Group H’s opening clash at Miami Stadium brings together the seasoned Green Falcons and the tactical intensity of La Celeste. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay enter this tournament as a formidable favorite, boasting an elite midfield engine anchored by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. Despite an injury-depleted defensive line—with José María Giménez ruled out and Ronald Araujo doubtful—Uruguay’s high-intensity pressing remains the centerpiece of their strategy. Opposing them, Saudi Arabia’s manager Georgios Donis aims to leverage the experience of a squad making their seventh World Cup appearance. Having navigated a challenging qualifying path, the Green Falcons seek to disrupt Uruguay's rhythm through a disciplined 4-3-3 formation. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari remains the primary creative outlet, tasked with exploiting spaces in transition. With both teams viewing this as a pivotal match to secure three points in a balanced group alongside Spain and Cape Verde, the tactical battle between Bielsa’s organized press and Saudi Arabia’s counter-attacking ambition will define the pace. In the humid Miami climate, stamina and squad depth will be critical factors in determining who seizes early control of Group H. Follow play-by-play updates of the Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Jun 2026, 03:36:29 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway KICK-OFF! The referee blows his whistle at the Hard Rock Stadium, and we are underway in Miami! The Green Falcons get the ball rolling against La Celeste in this highly anticipated Group H encounter. Both teams are eager to secure a vital three points to open their 2026 World Cup campaign on a high note.

16 Jun 2026, 03:34:14 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Referee To Wear Pink Miami is synonymous with the colour pink, and now the influence has spread to officials at the World Cup, who have been based in the South Florida city in the lead-up to the tournament. Italian referee Maurizio Mariani and his team taking charge of Monday's Group H game between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia (23:00 BST) will wear pink jerseys to 'pay homage' to the city and its hospitality. Iconic Italian official Pierluigi Collina, now FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee said: "We thought it would be nice to show our appreciation to the city where we'll live for about two months. "We chose this 'pink flamingo' - it's a sort of recognition." FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: "Pink is the colour of Miami, and we (want) to give a little bit of a shout-out, to give a little bit of a smile to the city which is hosting us."

16 Jun 2026, 03:23:30 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: URU's Starting XI Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Maxi Araujo; Darwin Nunez, Federico Vinas SUBS: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nicolas de la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri, Santiago Mele, Agustin Canobbio, Emiliano Martinez, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joaquin Piquerez, Santiago Bueno, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Zalazar.

16 Jun 2026, 03:22:26 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: KSA's Starting XI Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdulelah Al Amri, Moteb Al-Harbi; Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Musab Al-Juwayr, Firas Al-Buraikan SUBS: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Ali Majrashi, Ali Lajami, Masser Al Dawsari, Aiman Yahya, Saleh Al Shehri, Nawaf Bu Washl, Hassan Kadish, Ziyad Al Johani, Khalid Al Ghannam, Alaa Al Hejji, Abdullah Al Hamddan, Sultan Mandash, Ahmed Al Kassar, Jehad Thikri

16 Jun 2026, 03:07:20 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Total Matches: 3 Saudi Arabia Won: 1 Uruguay Won: 1 Draws: 1

16 Jun 2026, 02:55:09 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

16 Jun 2026, 02:41:42 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Miami, Florida, United States Stadium: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) Date: Monday, 15 June 2026 Kick-off Time: 16/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)