Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Will The Referee Wear Pink?

Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway
KICK-OFF! The referee blows his whistle at the Hard Rock Stadium, and we are underway in Miami! The Green Falcons get the ball rolling against La Celeste in this highly anticipated Group H encounter. Both teams are eager to secure a vital three points to open their 2026 World Cup campaign on a high note.
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Referee To Wear Pink
Miami is synonymous with the colour pink, and now the influence has spread to officials at the World Cup, who have been based in the South Florida city in the lead-up to the tournament.
Italian referee Maurizio Mariani and his team taking charge of Monday's Group H game between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia (23:00 BST) will wear pink jerseys to 'pay homage' to the city and its hospitality.
Iconic Italian official Pierluigi Collina, now FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee said: "We thought it would be nice to show our appreciation to the city where we'll live for about two months.
"We chose this 'pink flamingo' - it's a sort of recognition."
FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: "Pink is the colour of Miami, and we (want) to give a little bit of a shout-out, to give a little bit of a smile to the city which is hosting us."
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: URU's Starting XI
Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Maxi Araujo; Darwin Nunez, Federico Vinas
SUBS: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nicolas de la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri, Santiago Mele, Agustin Canobbio, Emiliano Martinez, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joaquin Piquerez, Santiago Bueno, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Zalazar.
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: KSA's Starting XI
Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdulelah Al Amri, Moteb Al-Harbi; Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari; Musab Al-Juwayr, Firas Al-Buraikan
SUBS: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Ali Majrashi, Ali Lajami, Masser Al Dawsari, Aiman Yahya, Saleh Al Shehri, Nawaf Bu Washl, Hassan Kadish, Ziyad Al Johani, Khalid Al Ghannam, Alaa Al Hejji, Abdullah Al Hamddan, Sultan Mandash, Ahmed Al Kassar, Jehad Thikri
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 3
Saudi Arabia Won: 1
Uruguay Won: 1
Draws: 1
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Miami, Florida, United States
Stadium: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium)
Date: Monday, 15 June 2026
Kick-off Time: 16/06/2026 – 03:30 AM (IST)
Saudi Arabia Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog Saudi Arabia and Uruguay face-off in the Group H second match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Miami Stadium.