FC Cincinnati Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS Cup Playoffs: Where To Watch Eastern Conference Semi-Final

FC Cincinnati face Inter Miami in Eastern Conference semi-finals
Inter Miami chase first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs final
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami available on Apple TV
FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami CF in a do-or-die Eastern Conference semi-final in the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs on Sunday, November 23, at TQL Stadium. Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will look to reach their first-ever postseason final with a win in Ohio.
Cincinnati advanced by defeating their “Hell Is Real” rivals, the Columbus Crew, in a gripping best-of-three series. They won both home legs, showing they are at their most dangerous on their own turf.
Key to Cincinnati’s surge has been Evander, their creative engine. His late-game heroics, including a brace in the decisive Game 3 against Columbus, have made him a talisman for Pat Noonan’s side.
The Orange and Blue finished the regular season strong, collecting 65 points (20 wins) and often edging out opponents by a single goal. Historically, Cincinnati have held the upper hand against Miami at home – outscoring them heavily in recent regular-season meetings.
Inter Miami arrive after an emphatic 4-0 win away to Nashville SC, powered by Messi, who scored twice and assisted twice. The Herons’ playoff run represents their best-ever push – a win would send them into the Eastern Conference Final for the first time.
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final being played?
The FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final will be played on Sunday, November 23, at TQL Stadium. The match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on November 24.
Where to watch the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final live on TV and online?
The FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs semi-final will be live-streamed on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass. There will be no television broadcast of the match.