MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Preview, Full Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs reach Conference semifinals stage
Inter Miami face FC Cincinnati in key matchup
Philadelphia Union host New York City FC
Vancouver Whitecaps take on LAFC in Western clash
Matches available for live streaming in India on Apple TV
The Major League Soccer 2025 season is entering its final stage, as the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs have reached the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals. The four best teams from each division advanced following the conclusion of the first-round series.
Among the eight qualified sides, three – Los Angeles FC (LAFC), Vancouver Whitecaps, and Philadelphia Union – achieved two-game sweeps and directly qualified for the Conference semifinals.
The rest – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, New York City FC (NYCFC), FC Cincinnati, San Diego FC, and Minnesota United – had to win their respective third knockout match to secure qualification.
In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union will host NYCFC after cruising through Round One, while FC Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami in a marquee clash featuring Messi and Brenner.
In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC will renew a recent playoff rivalry at BC Place. San Diego will seek to continue their fairytale expansion run against the defensive wall of Minnesota United.
The higher-seeded team will be the hosts, giving them home advantage. Each match will be a single-elimination fixture featuring 90 minutes of football plus extra time if tied, and penalties if needed.
MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs: Qualified Teams
Eastern Conference Semifinalists: Philadelphia Union (1), FC Cincinnati (2), Inter Miami CF (3), New York City FC (5)
Western Conference Semifinalists: San Diego FC (1), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2), Los Angeles FC (3), Minnesota United FC (4)
MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Schedule
Eastern Conference Semifinals:
Sunday, November 23 – FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF (TQL Stadium) at 5:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST, Nov 24)
Sunday, November 23 – Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC (Subaru Park) at 7:30 PM ET (6:00 AM IST, Nov 24)
Western Conference Semifinals:
Saturday, November 22 – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC (BC Place) at 9:30 PM ET (8:00 AM IST, Nov 23)
Monday, November 24 – San Diego FC vs Minnesota United FC (Snapdragon Stadium) at 10:00 PM ET (8:30 AM IST, Nov 25)
MLS Cup Playoffs: Live Streaming Details
The MLS Cup Playoffs will be live-streamed in India on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. The Sunday night matches will also be broadcast live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in the country.