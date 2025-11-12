MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Preview, Full Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are among the teams to have qualified for the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs. Here’s all you need to know about the Conference semifinals – qualified teams, full schedule, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Conference Semifinals preview schedule live streaming
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende celebrates with Lionel Messi after a goal during the second half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 8, 2025. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs reach Conference semifinals stage

  • Inter Miami face FC Cincinnati in key matchup

  • Philadelphia Union host New York City FC

  • Vancouver Whitecaps take on LAFC in Western clash

  • Matches available for live streaming in India on Apple TV

The Major League Soccer 2025 season is entering its final stage, as the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs have reached the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals. The four best teams from each division advanced following the conclusion of the first-round series.

Among the eight qualified sides, three – Los Angeles FC (LAFC), Vancouver Whitecaps, and Philadelphia Union – achieved two-game sweeps and directly qualified for the Conference semifinals.

The rest – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, New York City FC (NYCFC), FC Cincinnati, San Diego FC, and Minnesota United – had to win their respective third knockout match to secure qualification.

In the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia Union will host NYCFC after cruising through Round One, while FC Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami in a marquee clash featuring Messi and Brenner.

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC will renew a recent playoff rivalry at BC Place. San Diego will seek to continue their fairytale expansion run against the defensive wall of Minnesota United.

The higher-seeded team will be the hosts, giving them home advantage. Each match will be a single-elimination fixture featuring 90 minutes of football plus extra time if tied, and penalties if needed.

Related Content
Related Content

MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs: Qualified Teams

Eastern Conference Semifinalists: Philadelphia Union (1), FC Cincinnati (2), Inter Miami CF (3), New York City FC (5)

Western Conference Semifinalists: San Diego FC (1), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2), Los Angeles FC (3), Minnesota United FC (4)

MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Schedule

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

  • Sunday, November 23 – FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF (TQL Stadium) at 5:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST, Nov 24)

  • Sunday, November 23 – Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC (Subaru Park) at 7:30 PM ET (6:00 AM IST, Nov 24)

Western Conference Semifinals:

  • Saturday, November 22 – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC (BC Place) at 9:30 PM ET (8:00 AM IST, Nov 23)

  • Monday, November 24 – San Diego FC vs Minnesota United FC (Snapdragon Stadium) at 10:00 PM ET (8:30 AM IST, Nov 25)

MLS Cup Playoffs: Live Streaming Details

The MLS Cup Playoffs will be live-streamed in India on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. The Sunday night matches will also be broadcast live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site