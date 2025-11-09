Inter Miami 4-0 Nashville, MLS Cup Playoff: Messi Magic Leads Herons To East Conference Semi-Final

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted two others as Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC 4-0, moving closer to their MLS Cup 2025 dream

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, points to teammate Mateo Silvetti (not shown) after scoring during the first half of Game 3 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoffs against Nashville SC in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 8, 2025.
Lionel Messi scored two vital first-half goals and provided two assists as third-seeded Inter Miami decisively defeated sixth-seeded Nashville SC 4-0 on Saturday night at Chase Stadium. This emphatic win in their Eastern Conference playoff Game 3 brings the club just three victories away from securing an MLS Cup title.

Messi's Magical Performance

Messi opened the scoring from the 18-yard box in the tenth minute, giving Inter Miami a one-goal advantage. His second goal came from a very similar position in the 39th minute.

Mateo Silvetti expertly controlled a long pass, moved past a Nashville defender, and drew goalkeeper Joe Willis out of position. Silvetti then passed to Messi, who slotted the ball into an empty net.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised his squad, stating, "I would say the team played a near-perfect game, through the defence, midfield and attack." Inter Miami boast a 19-2-3 record in MLS play this season when they score two or more goals, though Nashville certainly made them work for this victory.

Progressing To Eastern Conference Semi-Final

Tadeo Allende scored twice within three minutes during the second half, with both goals set up by Messi, extending Inter Miami's lead significantly. Inter Miami outscored Nashville 8-3 across the series, with Messi directly involved in all eight goals, scoring five himself and assisting three.

The Herons now advance to an East semi-final match against FC Cincinnati, scheduled for November 22 or 23. This next match follows a single-elimination format, unlike the best-of-three structure of the first round.

Inter Miami's Historic Run

This marks the first time Inter Miami have progressed this far in the MLS playoffs. The erstwhile South Florida MLS team, Miami Fusion, reached the league's semi-finals in its final season in 2001, but this journey constitutes new territory for Inter Miami.

A year ago, during Messi's initial full season with the club, they faced elimination in Game 3 of Round 1 at home, losing to Atlanta despite being the Supporters' Shield winners. This time, Messi was at his very best to ensure progression.

Jordi Alba, after his 100th club appearance and having announced his decision to retire at the end of this playoff campaign, acknowledged, "We know Cincinnati will be a tough test."

Inter Miami and Cincinnati met twice this season. Cincinnati claimed a 3-0 home victory on July 16, followed by a goalless draw in Fort Lauderdale on July 26. Messi featured in the first encounter but not the second.

Messi's Brilliant MLS Season

Messi is widely considered the favourite for his second consecutive MLS MVP award, a feat that would make him the first back-to-back winner in league history. He also secured the Golden Boot as MLS's top scorer this season and recently finalised a new three-year deal, committing him to the club until 2028.

With 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games, Messi's 48 direct goal contributions trail only Carlos Vela's 49 in 2019, making his campaign the second-best individual MLS season on record.

Messi is also the first Inter Miami player and only the second Argentine, after Valentin Castellanos in 2021, to win the MLS Golden Boot. He scored 28 of his 29 goals from open play, setting a new league mark for non-penalty goals.

The Argentine legend now appears to be playing his finest football at a most opportune moment for Inter Miami. Nashville briefly believed they had halved the deficit in the second half's opening minute, but officials disallowed Sam Surridge's potential goal after his foot became entangled with Inter Miami's Maxi Falcon, leading to a foul.

The winner of the Inter Miami-Cincinnati match will face either top-seeded Philadelphia Union or fifth-seeded NYCFC in the East final. The MLS Cup final is set for December 6, and Philadelphia, Cincinnati, or Inter Miami could potentially host the showpiece event if they reach it.

(With AP Inputs)

