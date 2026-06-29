'Heavens Not Going to Fall': SC Refuses Plea Seeking Urgent Hearing on Ram Temple Donation Row

Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement plea.
Petitioners sought a court-monitored CBI probe, questioning UP Police investigation.
Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of a “4C formula” over the donation row.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused the urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored, CBI-led investigation into alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter did not require immediate hearing, observing that “heavens are not going to fall” if it is taken up after the court resumes regular functioning following the summer break.
The PIL, filed by two advocates, has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. The petitioners argued that the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Police investigation did not inspire confidence and alleged that crucial evidence was not being properly preserved.
The plea comes amid an ongoing police probe into alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram Mandir. As part of the investigation, police have recorded the statement of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai. Statements of other senior Trust functionaries may also be recorded, if required.
Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘4C’ Jibe
The Samajwadi Party has targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the Ram Mandir donation row, with party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that the BJP government was working on a “4C formula” of “chanda, chori, chaturai and chalaki” — donations, theft, cunning and deceit, Hindustan Times reported.
Yadav said questions were being raised over the handling of donations and claimed the controversy had affected public faith. A day earlier, he had said that if the Samajwadi Party came to power, it would develop Ayodhya as an “inimitable” sacred city.
Yogi Adityanath Hits Back
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded sharply to Yadav’s remarks, challenging him to openly support a Krishna Janmabhoomi movement in Mathura on the lines of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
Speaking in Hathras, Adityanath said, “Akhileshji, Ayodhya has already been transformed by Lord Ram’s devotees. Don’t worry about it. Repent, visit Ram Lalla once, at least, that will bring you some wisdom. Now, prepare so that we can also do something for Lord Krishna.”
He further asked why Yadav, whom he accused of “shedding crocodile tears for Ayodhya”, did not openly support a movement to restore the pride of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on the pattern of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.