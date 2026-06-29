Yogi Pays Tribute to Kakori Train Action Hero Rajendra Lahiri on Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to Rajendra Nath Lahiri, one of the heroes of the Kakori Train Action, on his birth anniversary, and said his supreme sacrifice would continue to inspire the youth to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.
In a post on X, Adityanath described Lahiri as an unwavering revolutionary and a hero of the Kakori Train Action, a daring heist in 1925 where revolutionaries of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) ambushed a British train near Lucknow to seize government funds, aiming to finance their armed struggle against the colonial rule.
“Heartfelt tributes to Rajendra Nath Lahiri, the great hero of the Kakori Train Action and an unwavering traveller on the path of revolution, on his birth anniversary," the chief minister said.
Lahiri's supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland would continue to inspire the youth to follow the path of patriotism, sacrifice and national service, he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid homage to Lahiri, calling him “one of the heroes of the Kakori Train Action, a brave son of Mother India and a symbol of indomitable courage”.
Maurya said Lahiri had written an immortal saga of patriotism, sacrifice and valour by laying down his life for the country's freedom, adding that his unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire the younger generation to remain steadfast on the path of national service and duty.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also remembered Lahiri in a post on X, describing him as a young revolutionary, a symbol of awakened national pride and an immortal martyr.
Lahiri was born on June 29, 1901, at Mohanpur village of Pabna district in undivided Bengal, presently in Bangladesh.
At the age of nine, he moved to Varanasi, where he later studied at the Banaras Hindu University.
Lahiri, along with Ram Prasad Bismil, Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan and other revolutionaries, took part in the Kakori train heist on August 9, 1925, to seize government funds to finance the purchase of arms for the freedom movement against the British rule.
The British administration termed the incident a “dacoity” and prosecuted the revolutionaries. Four of them – Lahiri, Bismil, Roshan Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan – were sentenced to death.
Lahiri was hanged in the Gonda Jail on December 17, 1927.