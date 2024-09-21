IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting For India - Funny Reactions

Rishabh Pant knows how to set a field, or even trap a team. He is the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. (Match Highlights | Cricket News)
On Saturday, during the third day's play of the India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chennai, the maverick indulged himself, setting the field for the visitors while batting.
"The ball will come here. Put one fielder here," Pant instructs Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto pointing his finger to mid-wicket. As it turned out, one of the Bangladesh players obediently hurried across the pitch.
Pant made a return to Test cricket after 634 days following his near-fatal car crash in December 2022. During India's second innings, the 26-year-old hit his sixth Test century to equal former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.
India declared their innings at 287/4 following centuries from Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) to set a mammoth target of 515 runs.
Bangladesh: 149 all out in 1st innings.
The India vs Bangladesh two-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As things stand now, two-time finalists India lead the nine-team table with 68.52 PCT from nine matches; while Bangladesh are fourth with 45.83 PCT from their six outings.