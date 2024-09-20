Cricket

IND Vs BAN: 'I Envy Ravindra Jadeja', Says Ravichandran Ashwin After Duo's Century Partnership In Chennai Test

The 38-year-old hit 113 off 133 balls, that included 11 fours and 2 sixes. As for 'Jaddu' he scored 86 off 124 balls, that included 10 fours and two sixes

Ravichandran-Ashwin-Ind-vs-Ban-Cricket-Test-AP-Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Ravindra Jadeja leave the field at the end of the first day of the first cricket Test match. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were in sensational form for Team India in the ongoing 1st IND vs BAN Test Match in Chennai. R Ashwin registered a ton in the first innings whereas Jadeja also scored a half-century. (Match Updates | Cricket News)

Moreover, Jadeja bagged two wickets in the Bangladesh innings. On day 1 of the Test, India were in a spot of bother, reeling at 144/6. In walked Ashwin and along with Jadeja, took India to 376 on Day 2.

The 38-year-old hit 113 off 133 balls, that included 11 fours and 2 sixes. As for 'Jaddu' he scored 86 off 124 balls, that included 10 fours and two sixes.

It was a new high even for the Ashwin-Jadeja combine, who have registered three 50-plus stands together to steady the Indian ship in the past.

Ashwin did not hide his admiration for Jadeja. “I always envy him. So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximise his potential. I wish I could be him, but I'm glad I am myself,” Ashwin told reporters during the post-day press meet on Friday.

The Chennai man admitted that having Jadeja at the other end helped him constructing his sixth Test hundred.

“He is an exceptionally good cricketer. I'm happy for him. Likewise, in so many ways, I think watching him bat over the last couple of years has also given me insight on how better I can be,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century on the first day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai on Thursday (September 19, 2024). - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Joins Jadeja As Indian Legends Form Exclusive All-Rounders' Club

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But when it comes to bowling, Ashwin pursues a vastly different philosophy, flummoxing batters with an endless bag of tricks.

Jadeja is more real world, keeping it tight and using subtle changes in line and length to net his returns. But together they have found a way to co-exist to benefit the team and in last January the pair went past the mark of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (501 wickets) to emerge as India’s most successful bowling combination.

“He (Jadeja) keeps it really simple. He can repeat it (bowling) day in and day out. So, both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things.

“We really value one another at this stage and both of us are enjoying each other's success more than ever before,” Ashwin explained.

But the business is unfinished. They will now have to bowl together once more in Bangladesh’s fourth innings to take the side home.

In his mind, Ashwin, who could not pick up a wicket in Bangladesh’s first innings that ended at 149, has already plotted the visitors’ downfall.

“I think there's a bit more up-and-down bounce. I would say the carry is there still. It's probably quickened up a touch (today) and then it's again gone on the slower side. I really do think as this game pans out, if at all it gets to the fourth-fifth day, it will turn for certain.

“But the challenge going ahead in this pitch would be to negotiate spin, as the surface in due course will be able to do its tricks on the batters,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3: Chandimal, Karunaratne Hand Sri Lanka Advantage At Galle
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Stars As India Well In Command On Day 2 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Landmark Wicket Milestone In Ruthless Display - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs BAN: 'I Envy Ravindra Jadeja', Says Ravichandran Ashwin After Duo's Century Partnership In Chennai Test
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh Hits 1st Goal Of The Season; PFC 1-0 OFC In 2nd Half
  2. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Natasha Dowie Insists Sonia Bompastor Appointment Shows Growth Of Women's Super League
  3. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Expected Michael Olise's Flying Start To Bayern Munich Career
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  2. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
  3. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  4. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  2. Central Europe's Floods
  3. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  4. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps