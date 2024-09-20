India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Chase Century, Ready To Push BAN Bowlers

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score
What happened yesterday? Here is a recap
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first with both teams going into the game with three pacers each.
India stumbled early on losing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply. Hasan Mahmud took all three wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form to bring up a fifty and raise a good partnership with comeback man Rishabh Pant. However, Mahmud returned again to strike the fourth time to reduce India to 96-4. Soon, Jaiswal and KL Rahul to fell as India found themselves struggling at 144-6. Bangladesh were looking in control before tables turned with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja putting India in command. By the end of the day, the duo had stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership with Ashwin scoring his sixth Test hundred and Jadeja too looking set to for a three-figure outing. Bangladesh looked clueless in the final session yesterday. They will badly need wickets now.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first India-Bangladesh Test going on in Chennai. Today is the second day of the game.