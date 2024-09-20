India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Chase Century, Ready To Push BAN Bowlers

Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2

Minal Tomar
20 September 2024
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century on the first day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai on Thursday (September 19, 2024). AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
It is a fresh day and Bangladesh will be hoping they will begin like they did yesterday. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first India-Bangladesh Test going on in Chennai. Today is the second day. On Day 1, Bangladesh had India under control with six wickets down for just 144. However, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then combined to push Bangladesh out of the first day's play. Ashwin has completed a century, Jadeja is on the way to a ton too and the duo are closing in on a 200-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Bangladesh looked clueless in front of this duo yesterday. Will they have any answers today? We will know soon. Follow live updates of the match here with Outlook.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score

What happened yesterday? Here is a recap

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first with both teams going into the game with three pacers each.

India stumbled early on losing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply. Hasan Mahmud took all three wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form to bring up a fifty and raise a good partnership with comeback man Rishabh Pant. However, Mahmud returned again to strike the fourth time to reduce India to 96-4. Soon, Jaiswal and KL Rahul to fell as India found themselves struggling at 144-6. Bangladesh were looking in control before tables turned with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja putting India in command. By the end of the day, the duo had stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership with Ashwin scoring his sixth Test hundred and Jadeja too looking set to for a three-figure outing. Bangladesh looked clueless in the final session yesterday. They will badly need wickets now.

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first India-Bangladesh Test going on in Chennai. Today is the second day of the game.

