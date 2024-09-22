Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Spinners Eye Early Scalps; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376

India need six wickets for victory, while Bangladesh need a mammoth 357 runs, with the track starting to play a bit of games.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 September 2024
22 September 2024
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With two days left, the visitors need 357 runs, but have only six wickets in their kitty. The Indian spinners have started to extract much more from the surface and are favourites to wrap up the game on the fourth day. With the odds stacked against the Tigers, can they put up a fight? Follow live scores and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live

Can Bangladesh's current skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto and former captain Shakib Al Hasan stitch a good partnership, and ignite some belief in the dressing room with an Everest to climb? Or will it be one-way traffic? Stay tuned as we are just about 30 minutes away from the first ball on Day 4.

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Spinners Eye Early Scalps; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
  5. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Southampton 1-1 Ipswich: Russell Martin 'Really Angry' After Conceding Late Equaliser
  2. Premier League: Man Utd 'Ate Palace Alive' But Ten Hag Left Frustrated With Draw
  3. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Modric Hails Attacking Firepower After Vinicius Inspires Turnaround
  4. Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Rues Clinical Edge But Satisfied With One Point
  5. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius Lead Los Blancos Comeback
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  2. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  3. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  4. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  5. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  2. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  3. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  4. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  5. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
World News
  1. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  2. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  3. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  4. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  5. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch