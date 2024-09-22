Cricket

IND Vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul Against Bangladesh

On Sunday, September 22, Ashwin’s figures of 6 for 88 led India to a commanding 280-run victory at M Chidambaram. The 38-year-old now has 522 Test wickets from 101 matches

ravichandran-ashwin-india-vs-bangladesh-1st-test
India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after deliver a ball on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin is the reason behind India’s dominance over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chepauk. He claimed a six-wicket haul on a red-soil pitch, matching the former Australian great Shane Warne's record of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

Warne's record stood for 18 years, with his last five-wicket haul in December 2006. With this, Ashwin has moved into second place for the most five-wicket hauls, standing neck to neck with the Australian legend. The only bowler ahead of him and Shane is Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record with 67 five-wicket hauls.

On Sunday, September 22, Ashwin’s figures of 6 for 88 led India to a commanding 280-run victory at M Chidambaram. The 38-year-old now has 522 Test wickets from 101 matches.

In the first innings, Ashwin remained wicketless but even then he showcased his all-round brilliance by scoring a century (113 runs). In the second innings, his bowling prowess came to the fore as he demolished the Bangladesh batters, who were chasing a daunting target of 515 runs, ultimately collapsing for just 234.

After the match, Ashwin shared insights on his six-wicket haul at Chepauk:

“Look, I think this pitch, even if you bowl good balls, you will go for runs. But the bounce is going to be quite daunting. The beauty about red soil is you put revs on it, there is value and there is bounce,” Ashwin told reporters in the post-match press meet.

“You play on some black clay surfaces around the country, and without naming them, you have to do a lot of hard work, put a lot of revs and see nothing come out of it.

Ashwin emphasized that understanding these nuances has been a significant learning process over the years

“So, to even understand all these, and talk about it is a fair amount of learning for me. It's happened over the years. Like I said, this one's got solid bounce. I will any day play on a surface like this and get hit than play on other surfaces,” he elaborated.

“The surfaces react very differently at different times of the year. We've lost a lot of red soil pitches over the years, which was a key component of playing Test cricket in India.”

Ravichandran Ashwin in action - X | ICC
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin's Family Celebrate His Historic 37th Five-Wicket Haul In Chennai - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Looking ahead, India has nine more Tests scheduled until June 2025, including a potential World Test Championship Final, which will test the Indian cricket team in various conditions. And, Ravichandran Ashwin is highly motivated to reinvent himself and stay prepared for every challenge.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul Against Bangladesh
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Bowlers Deal Early Blows To AFG
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  5. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Fans In Kochi Eager For Their Team's Season's First Win!
  2. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  3. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  5. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  2. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  3. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  4. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  5. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM; Pawan Kalyan’s 11-Day Penance
  2. Day In Pics: September 22 2024
  3. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  4. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  5. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch