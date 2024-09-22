India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 37th fifer in Test cricket on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to hand his side a convincing 280-run victory. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh came into the fourth day needing 357 runs with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan still at the crease with the side batting at 158 for the loss of four wickets.
The two batters kept India at bay in the first hour of play, as they were solid, sound, and played with application to see the game through till the drinks break.
After the hour mark, skipper Rohit Sharma introduced Ashwin, and it did not take long for the off-spinner as he broke through in his first over of the day dismissing Shakib.
Later on, he also dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz cheaply for just eight to pick up his fifth, and also sent Taskin Ahmed packing after.
Following the brilliant achievement, his wife Prithi Narayanan and two of his daughters were seen cheering for him from the stands.
The veteran spinner is now levelled with the legendary Shane Warne (37) in an elite list with most fifers, only behind the great Muthiah Muralidaran, who has picked 67 five-wicket hauls in his career.
Talking about the game, India blew Bangladesh away by 280 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.
The second Test will be played at Green Park in Kanpur from Friday, September 27.