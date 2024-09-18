Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Stats Preview: Approaching Milestones, Records, And Much More

Here are some statistics and approaching milestones of the upcoming first India vs Bangladesh Test

Indian cricket team
IND vs BAN series: IND training Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will get underway with the first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. (More Cricket News)

Chepauk is all set to host its 35th Test, and also its first between India and Bangladesh.

It will also share second place with Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi for the most Tests hosted in India, with 35.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata occupies the first place after hosting 42 Test matches.

This Chennai Test would also mark India's 580th game, while Bangladesh would be playing its 145th.

Adding to it, India will be playing their 290th Test at home, and Bangladesh their 68th on away soil.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host a Test match after 3 years. - X/mufaddal_vohra
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The two teams have played three Tests so far on Indian soil and the Chennai one would be the fourth.

The two Asian teams have played 13 Tests overall, and will be itching to play the 14th come September 19.

Did You Know?

Chennai as a city has hosted 43 Tests – 34 Chepauk and nine at the Nehru Stadium. 

The city also holds the record for hosting most number of Test matches in India, while Kolkata is second with 42.

Following are some statistics and approaching milestones of the upcoming first India vs Bangladesh Test

- Virat Kohli needs one more Test century for his 30th, and if he manages to reach the milestone, he would then become the fourth Indian batter to score 30 or more centuries in Tests.  Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (51),  Rahul Dravid (36) and Sunil Gavaskar (34)

- Virat Kohli will need one more fifty for his 60th half century, and if he reaches the landmark, he would become the fifth Indian batter to score fifty or more half centuries in Tests.  Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (119),  Rahul Dravid (99), Sunil Gavaskar (79) and VVS Laxman (73)

- Virat Kohli has scored 14 centuries on home soil prior to the Chennai Test, and needs one more for his 15th.

If he manages to score, he would become the fourth Indian batter to hit15 or more centuries in Tests on home soil.  Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (22),  Sunil Gavaskar (16) and Rahul Dravid (15)

- Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have played six Tests against Bangladesh so far, and if the two make the XI in Chennai, then it would be their seventh and the duo would be sharing the Indian record for most appearances against Bangladesh. 

Other Indian cricketers who have played seven tests against Bangladesh are – Tendulkar, Dravid, Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan.

- Kohli has played nine innings against Bangladesh thus far, and if he manages to bat in one innings in the Chennai Test, he would then share the record for most innings played against Bangladesh with Dravid (10).

Kohli will also surpass the legendary India batter if he bats in both innings of the Chennai Test.

- Kohli has scored 49 fours against Bangladesh in Test matches, and adding one more would take him to 50. 

Screengrab from the teaser video of the one-on-one interaction between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. - X/BCCI
Virat Kohli Vibes As BCCI Shares Gautam Gambhir Video Ahead Of IND Vs BAN Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He would become the fourth Indian batter to score 50-plus fours against Bangladesh.  Others are - Tenulkar (87), Dravid (76) and Cheteshwar Pujara (59)

- Kohli has scored 437 runs against the Najmul Hossian Shanto's men in Test cricket, and is 63 away from 500. 

If he gets the runs, he would then become the third Indian batter to score 500-plus runs against Bangladesh.  Others are - Tendulkar (820) and Dravid (560) 

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
IND Vs BAN: Highest Partnership By Indian Batters For Each Wicket And Other Top Statistics - All You Need To Know

BY HR Gopala Krishna

- Rohit Sharma will become the seventh captain to lead India against Bangladesh, while Shanto becomes the fifth captain to lead the Tigers against India.

Thus both the teams will be led by captains who are leading for the first time against each other

- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 376 runs against India in Tests, and will need 24 to reach 400.  If he reached those figures, he then would become the second Bangladesh batter to score 400-plus runs against India.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the other batter with 604 runs, and the only Bangladeshi to score 600 plus runs against India.

- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 47 fours in Tests against India, and three more would take him to 50. 

If he manages to hit, he would then become the fourth Bangladesh batter to score 50-plus fours against India.  Others are -  Mushfiqur Rahim (83),  Mohammad Ashraful (55) and Mahmadullah (50)

- Ashwin has six five-wicket hauls to his credit on home soil. He needs one more for his seventh to share the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler on home soil with Anil Kumble.

- Ashwin has 28 five-wicket hauls under his belt on home soil, and needs two more for his 30th, to become the second bowler to capture five plus wicket hauls on 30-plus occasions in Test cricket.

Muttiah Muralitharan has to his credit 45 five-wicket hauls on home soil. 

- Shakib Al Hasan has captured Test 242 wickets, and needs eight more to reach 250. If he manages to reach the landmark, he would become the 53rd bowler to pick 250 wickets. 

- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 4543 runs and has picked up 242 wickets in Test cricket, and needs eight more wickets to become the fifth cricketer in to score 4500 runs and pick 250 wickets. 

Others are - Kapil Dev (5248 runs and 434 wickets), Ian Botham (5200 runs and 383 wickets), Daniel Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets) and Jacques Kallis (13289 runs and 292 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 294 wickets in Test cricket, and needs six more to reach 300.

If he manages to reach the landmark, he would then become the 38th bowler to pick up 300 plus wickets, would also become the seventh Indian to do so.

- Jadeja has scored 3036 runs and taken 294 wickets in Tests, and needs siz more wickets would fetch him 300 wickets. 

If he reached the landmark, he would become the eleventh cricketer in Test cricket to score 3000 runs and pick 300 plus wickets. 

He would also become the third Indian cricketer to score 3000 plus runs and capture 300 plus wickets. Others are – Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) and Kapil Dev (5248 runs and 434 wickets)

- If Jadeja gets to 300 Test wickets, he would then become the fourth spin bowler in Test cricket to score 3000 runs and capture 300 plus wickets. 

Others are – Shane Warne (3154 runs and 708 wickets), Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) and Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets)

- Jadeja would also become the second Indian spinner to score 3000 plus runs and take 300-plus wickets, while Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) is the other Indian with such a feat.

- If Jadeja reached the 300-wicket landmark in Tests, he would then become the second left-handed cricketer to score 3000 runs and take 300-plus wickets. 

Daniel Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets) is the other left-handed cricketer to perform such a feat in the longest format of the game.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN: Highest Partnership By Indian Batters For Each Wicket And Other Top Statistics - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Toss Update: SA-W Field First In Multan - Check Playing XIs
  3. Botswana's Indian Origin Chief Wins ICC Associate Member Representative Polls
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final Round Matches On TV And Online
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BFC Vs HFC Match
  2. French Footballer Wissam Ben Yedder To Remain Free Ahead Of Trial On Sexual Assault Charges
  3. AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren
  4. Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UCL MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online
  5. AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Champions League Fonseca Cites Loss Of 'Mental Balance' In 1-3 Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Nation One Election: 'Country Will Never Accept', Says Cong Chief Kharge l Reactions
  2. India Issues Notice To Pakistan For Review Of Indus Water Treaty | Here's Why
  3. Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India
  4. In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014
  5. ‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Achieve Opposite Of What’s Needed
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
  2. Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 9 Dead, Over 300 Injured
  3. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  4. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
  5. COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps