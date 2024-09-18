IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Stats Preview: Approaching Milestones, Records, And Much More

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will get underway with the first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. (More Cricket News)
Chepauk is all set to host its 35th Test, and also its first between India and Bangladesh.
It will also share second place with Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi for the most Tests hosted in India, with 35.
Eden Gardens in Kolkata occupies the first place after hosting 42 Test matches.
This Chennai Test would also mark India's 580th game, while Bangladesh would be playing its 145th.
Adding to it, India will be playing their 290th Test at home, and Bangladesh their 68th on away soil.
The two teams have played three Tests so far on Indian soil and the Chennai one would be the fourth.
The two Asian teams have played 13 Tests overall, and will be itching to play the 14th come September 19.
Did You Know?
Chennai as a city has hosted 43 Tests – 34 Chepauk and nine at the Nehru Stadium.
The city also holds the record for hosting most number of Test matches in India, while Kolkata is second with 42.
Following are some statistics and approaching milestones of the upcoming first India vs Bangladesh Test
- Virat Kohli needs one more Test century for his 30th, and if he manages to reach the milestone, he would then become the fourth Indian batter to score 30 or more centuries in Tests. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36) and Sunil Gavaskar (34)
- Virat Kohli will need one more fifty for his 60th half century, and if he reaches the landmark, he would become the fifth Indian batter to score fifty or more half centuries in Tests. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (119), Rahul Dravid (99), Sunil Gavaskar (79) and VVS Laxman (73)
- Virat Kohli has scored 14 centuries on home soil prior to the Chennai Test, and needs one more for his 15th.
If he manages to score, he would become the fourth Indian batter to hit15 or more centuries in Tests on home soil. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (22), Sunil Gavaskar (16) and Rahul Dravid (15)
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have played six Tests against Bangladesh so far, and if the two make the XI in Chennai, then it would be their seventh and the duo would be sharing the Indian record for most appearances against Bangladesh.
Other Indian cricketers who have played seven tests against Bangladesh are – Tendulkar, Dravid, Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan.
- Kohli has played nine innings against Bangladesh thus far, and if he manages to bat in one innings in the Chennai Test, he would then share the record for most innings played against Bangladesh with Dravid (10).
Kohli will also surpass the legendary India batter if he bats in both innings of the Chennai Test.
- Kohli has scored 49 fours against Bangladesh in Test matches, and adding one more would take him to 50.
He would become the fourth Indian batter to score 50-plus fours against Bangladesh. Others are - Tenulkar (87), Dravid (76) and Cheteshwar Pujara (59)
- Kohli has scored 437 runs against the Najmul Hossian Shanto's men in Test cricket, and is 63 away from 500.
If he gets the runs, he would then become the third Indian batter to score 500-plus runs against Bangladesh. Others are - Tendulkar (820) and Dravid (560)
- Rohit Sharma will become the seventh captain to lead India against Bangladesh, while Shanto becomes the fifth captain to lead the Tigers against India.
Thus both the teams will be led by captains who are leading for the first time against each other
- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 376 runs against India in Tests, and will need 24 to reach 400. If he reached those figures, he then would become the second Bangladesh batter to score 400-plus runs against India.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the other batter with 604 runs, and the only Bangladeshi to score 600 plus runs against India.
- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 47 fours in Tests against India, and three more would take him to 50.
If he manages to hit, he would then become the fourth Bangladesh batter to score 50-plus fours against India. Others are - Mushfiqur Rahim (83), Mohammad Ashraful (55) and Mahmadullah (50)
- Ashwin has six five-wicket hauls to his credit on home soil. He needs one more for his seventh to share the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler on home soil with Anil Kumble.
- Ashwin has 28 five-wicket hauls under his belt on home soil, and needs two more for his 30th, to become the second bowler to capture five plus wicket hauls on 30-plus occasions in Test cricket.
Muttiah Muralitharan has to his credit 45 five-wicket hauls on home soil.
- Shakib Al Hasan has captured Test 242 wickets, and needs eight more to reach 250. If he manages to reach the landmark, he would become the 53rd bowler to pick 250 wickets.
- Shakib Al Hasan has scored 4543 runs and has picked up 242 wickets in Test cricket, and needs eight more wickets to become the fifth cricketer in to score 4500 runs and pick 250 wickets.
Others are - Kapil Dev (5248 runs and 434 wickets), Ian Botham (5200 runs and 383 wickets), Daniel Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets) and Jacques Kallis (13289 runs and 292 wickets)
Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 294 wickets in Test cricket, and needs six more to reach 300.
If he manages to reach the landmark, he would then become the 38th bowler to pick up 300 plus wickets, would also become the seventh Indian to do so.
- Jadeja has scored 3036 runs and taken 294 wickets in Tests, and needs siz more wickets would fetch him 300 wickets.
If he reached the landmark, he would become the eleventh cricketer in Test cricket to score 3000 runs and pick 300 plus wickets.
He would also become the third Indian cricketer to score 3000 plus runs and capture 300 plus wickets. Others are – Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) and Kapil Dev (5248 runs and 434 wickets)
- If Jadeja gets to 300 Test wickets, he would then become the fourth spin bowler in Test cricket to score 3000 runs and capture 300 plus wickets.
Others are – Shane Warne (3154 runs and 708 wickets), Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) and Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets)
- Jadeja would also become the second Indian spinner to score 3000 plus runs and take 300-plus wickets, while Ashwin (3309 runs and 516 wickets) is the other Indian with such a feat.
- If Jadeja reached the 300-wicket landmark in Tests, he would then become the second left-handed cricketer to score 3000 runs and take 300-plus wickets.
Daniel Vettori (4531 runs and 362 wickets) is the other left-handed cricketer to perform such a feat in the longest format of the game.