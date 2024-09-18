India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?

The Indian cricket team will get ready for busy few months of Test cricket as they start the red-ball action with IND vs BAN Series starting from September 19, Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Streaming | Key Battles | Preview)
After being away from action on home soil, Indian cricket fans will be eager to see their favourite cricketing stars in action against a buoyant Bangladesh team, who are fresh from a 2-0 series win against Pakistan.
However, with the monsoon season still hovering around, one begs to ask whether will it rain in Chennai for the 1st IND vs BAN Test?
As per AccuWeather, the first day of the IND vs BAN Test will have partly cloudy weather in Chennai. However, rain is predicted for the third and fourth day of Test match (Saturday and Sunday).
Chennai is expected to experience temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius on the first day of the IND vs BAN Test match.
Test Record in Chennai
India has played 35 Tests at Chepauk with 15 wins and 7 defeats. 11 have been draws.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana