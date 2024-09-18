Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Rohit & Co Face Trial By Spin In Chennai

Bangladesh will look to dent the Indian batting line-up via left-armers Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam, and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz

virat-kohli-jasprit-bumrah-india-vs-bangladesh-1st-test-chennai
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah train ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

Littered largely with lopsided contests, India's hopes of walking down that familiar path will hinge on sorting an uncharacteristic batting infirmity against spin when they face Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting in Chennai from Thursday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh, who are fresh from a recent 2-0 drubbing of Pakistan, are no pushovers this time and this will add to India's list of concerns as they look to take that bold first step into a long season that features 10 Tests, including a possible berth in the World Test Championship Final.

India's 40-4 (win-loss) home record in the last decade is awe-inducing but there is an ever-little crack, which is getting more pronounced in the past three years, particularly in the case of star batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli was a constant in India's bull run at home since 2015, crunching runs for fun against all comers. But since 2021, his numbers against spin have dipped -an average of 30 in 15 Tests in this period.

This is not to hold against Kohli's extraordinary qualities as a batter, but it's an area that the champion cricketer himself will certainly want to improve upon.

Screengrab from the teaser video of the one-on-one interaction between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. - X/BCCI
BCCI's Viral Kohli-Gambhir Teaser, Virat's Cryptic Tweets Keep Fans Guessing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Skipper Rohit Sharma has also been prolific in dismantling spin, especially since his promotion as an opener in 2017 against South Africa. He averaged over 90 against tweakers.

But since 2021, it has come down to a less flashy 44 in 15 matches. KL Rahul, a batter who is backed by Rohit as equally proficient against spin and pace, offers a slightly bleaker picture.

In the last three years, he has played five Tests at home but against the slower kind, the elegant right-hander's average has taken a beating and stands at 23.40.

Collectively, these stats need to be taken as an indication of waning skills but, perhaps, also as a reminder to refocus on perfecting the art of playing spin, often the core strength of batters from this part of the world.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had stressed on this point recently after India's debacle against Sri Lankan spinners in a three-match ODI series which they lost 0-2.

There are bright points too in Rishabh Pant (five matches, average 70), Shubman Gill (10 matches, average 56) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (five matches, average 115).

However, the numbers of Jaiswal and Gill are constituted by their breakaway series against England earlier this year, but the Three Lions did not have an experienced spin attack to lean upon.

In contrast, Bangladesh have much more potent spinners in left-armers Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who can hurt any opposition on their day.

Here, India will bank on the firepower and innovative approach of Pant to unsettle and eventually take down the visiting spinners as the Delhiite is expected to return to Test cricket for the first time since his horrific car accident in 2022.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are certain to figure in the first eleven, and it's as formidable a unit as one would get irrespective of conditions.

India will ponder over whether to go with a third seamer in either Akash Deep or Yash Dayal, considering that the MA Chidambaram Stadium may offer a red-soil pitch, or field a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav as is the prevailing trend in a home Test.

RCB bowler Yash Dayal. - IPL/BCCI
Yash Dayal's Fame Cycle: from Schoolgoers' 'Rinku Singh' Taunts In Front of Home To Test Call-Up

BY PTI

India can also consider the option of giving another run to Axar Patel as it can give a fillip to late order batting against a Bangladesh attack that also has two express quicks in Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud.

New head coach Gautam Gambhir too might have a small but significant personal goal in front of him, that is to start the first Test series under his tutelage on a winning note, after returning from Sri Lanka with a tad underwhelming 1-1 record from a white ball tour.

An obsessed pursuant of victory, he will want to set it right.

Rohit might carry a contrarian view on such individual targets and dress rehearsals, but India's effort in this series, first in six months for them in the traditional format, will certainly be a strong pointer to the course for the season ahead.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

Match starts at 9.30 AM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BCCI's Viral Kohli-Gambhir Teaser, Virat's Cryptic Tweets Keep Fans Guessing
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 1st Test: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Bat First In Galle
  4. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  5. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
Football News
  1. Champions League: Liverpool Rally To Beat AC Milan 3-1 In Opener - In Pics
  2. Kylian Mbappe Helps Real Madrid Beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 On Champions League Day 1 - In Pics
  3. Liverpool Fan Tragically Dies In Italy After Road Accident Ahead Of AC Milan Match
  4. AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool FC, UEFA CL: Arne Slot Praises Resilience In Hard-Fought Win On Birthday
  5. Juventus FC Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Motta Urges Vlahovic to Keep Emotions In Check
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players | Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players | Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi, Sushma Swaraj And Sheila Dixit: A Look At The Only 3 Woman Chief Ministers Of Delhi
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. UN General Assembly To Vote On Palestinian Resolution Demanding End Of Israeli Occupation
  2. Bangladesh's Interim Govt Gives Magisterial Powers To Army To Maintain 'Law And Order'
  3. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  4. OceanGate Titan Implosion: Chilling Details Of 'Money-Minded' Firm And 'Unsafe' Sub Emerge | A Look Back
  5. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: SL Bat First In Galle