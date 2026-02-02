Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025-26: Table Toppers Held To Frustrating Goalless Draw At Kanteerava

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Chhetri found space inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by Anirudh Thapa before captain Subhasish Bose made another crucial interception to deny the follow-up effort.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL match report
Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan shared the spoils on matchday 5 of the ISL at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru FC hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to goalless draw

  • Table toppers share points for the first time this season

  • Bengaluru remain 6th; Super Giant with 13 points from 5 matches now

Bengaluru FC held league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Despite Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession and creating numerous chances, Bengaluru FC produced a resolute defensive performance to become the first team this season to take points off the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan remain at the top of the table with 13 points, while Bengaluru FC move to sixth with eight points. Dimitri Petratos was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The contest began at a lively tempo with the Blues applying early pressure.

Ryan Williams tested Vishal Kaith in just the second minute, forcing the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper into a low save after being set up by right-back Roshan Singh.

Mohun Bagan responded soon after. Maclaren's effort from the left side of the box was well saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the eighth minute, while midfielder Dimitri Petratos fired narrowly wide from distance a minute later.

The Mariners gradually settled into the game and began to dominate possession.

Petratos saw another effort blocked in the 14th minute, while the Blues' right winger Ashique Kuruniyan tried his luck from long range for Bengaluru but failed to hit the target.

Related Content
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mohun Bagan Live Score, ISL: Dimitri Petratos Fires Wide As Mariners Squander A Golden Chance - x/bengalurufc
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mohun Bagan Highlights, ISL: Blues And Mariners Share Points After A Defensive Stalemate
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitrios Petratos celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 23, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch This Indian Super League Match?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballer Dimitri Petratos celebrating after scoring against Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby. - IndSuperLeague/X
Mohun Bagan SG 5-1 Mohammedan Sporting, ISL: Mariners Continue Winning Run With Dominant Performance In Kolkata Derby
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Dimitrios Petratos celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC on February 23, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Mohun Bagan 2-0 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Mariners Ease Past Marina Machans For Second Win
Related Content

Despite both teams creating opportunities, neither side was able to find the finishing touch as the first half ended goalless.

Bengaluru resumed the second half with renewed intent.

Midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev tested Kaith with a long-range effort in the 48th minute, while Bagan responded through centre-back Alberto Rodríguez whose close-range effort was saved by Gurpreet just after the hour mark.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Chhetri found space inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by Anirudh Thapa before captain Subhasish Bose made another crucial interception to deny the follow-up effort.

Bengaluru continued to threaten from distance, with Roshan and Kuziev both forcing the Mariners defence into action within minutes.

At the other end, Maclaren nearly found the breakthrough in the 71st minute but was denied by a timely block from Roshan.

Both coaches introduced changes in search of a late winner.

Substitute Monirul Molla tried his luck from distance in the 81st minute but sent his effort wide. Gurpreet then produced another outstanding save two minutes later to deny Rodríguez’s header from close range.

Despite a combined 23 shots in the match, neither side could find the decisive goal.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Salman Agha Run-Out Controversy: Pakistan Batter Handed Demerit Point For Level 1 Offence

  2. IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Quits Delhi Capitals' Mentor Role, To Resume Commentary

  3. CSK Roar 2026: Dhoni–Raina Back Together On Field! Here’s How To Watch The Match And AR Rahman Live

  4. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  5. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  3. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  4. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  5. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. Turbulence In Tehran: Decoding The Lineages Of The Protests Against Clerics

  3. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  4. Freedom Cannot Be Delivered by Missiles

  5. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'