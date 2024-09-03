Cricket

Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief

The victory was just Bangladesh's fourth Test win on foreign soil in the last seven years, and this is only the third Test series they have ever won on their travels

Mushfiqur-Rahim-Shakib-Al-Hasan-bangladesh-cricketers
Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after Bangladesh seal victory in Pakistan
info_icon

Bangladesh sealed a historic series victory in Pakistan by cruising over the finish line on day five of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Match Report | Ball-by-ball Commentary)

Only bad light and rain prevented Bangladesh from wrapping up a 2-0 series success on day four after they bowled Pakistan out for 172, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana taking nine wickets between them.

Having resumed at 42 without loss, the tourists saw Zakir Hasan bowled clean by Mir Hamza for 40 early on, before Shadman Islam was caught by Shan Masood for 24 five overs later.

However, Pakistan's early wickets only delayed the inevitable as Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) took up the mantle to push them closer to their target.

Abdullah Shafique took a great catch at short leg to account for the former while Abrar Ahmed's ball saw the latter caught by Saim Ayub, but Bangladesh were already within 30 runs of victory by that point and would not be denied. 

The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim (22) and Shakib Al Hasan (21) were able to wrap things up serenely for the tourists, extending Pakistan's miserable winless run on home soil to 10 Tests.

Data Debrief: Rare overseas success for Bangladesh

Bangladesh had never previously recorded a series success over Pakistan, making the calm fashion in which they batted their way to victory on Tuesday all the more impressive.

The victory was just their fourth Test win on foreign soil in the last seven years, and this is only the third Test series they have ever won on their travels.

Their only previous series triumphs on foreign soil came versus West Indies in 2009 and in Zimbabwe three years ago.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  2. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  3. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  4. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: BAN Complete Historic Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  2. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  3. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  4. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  5. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protests Near Police HQs, Demand CP's Resignation
  2. IIT-Bombay: Placement Rate Falls For Graduates; Minimum Pay Drops To Rs 4 Lakh Per Annum
  3. Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Out Soon | All You Need To Know
  4. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  2. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  3. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  4. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  5. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
World News
  1. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  2. Tropical Storm Yagi Hits Philippines With Heavy Rains, Floods
  3. Meet Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei: Monarch With 7,000 Luxury Cars Who Invited PM Modi
  4. Minorities In Bangladesh Are Determined Not To Be Political Pawns, Says Student Activist Taposhi Dey Prapti
  5. Australia Sees Hottest August On Record As Temp Crosses 40 Degrees | What's Behind The Winter Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Falls Short Of Medal With Best Throw of 7.28 Meters
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Bhagyashri Out Of Medal Contention In Athletics