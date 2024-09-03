Bangladesh sealed a historic series victory in Pakistan by cruising over the finish line on day five of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Match Report | Ball-by-ball Commentary)
Only bad light and rain prevented Bangladesh from wrapping up a 2-0 series success on day four after they bowled Pakistan out for 172, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana taking nine wickets between them.
Having resumed at 42 without loss, the tourists saw Zakir Hasan bowled clean by Mir Hamza for 40 early on, before Shadman Islam was caught by Shan Masood for 24 five overs later.
However, Pakistan's early wickets only delayed the inevitable as Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) took up the mantle to push them closer to their target.
Abdullah Shafique took a great catch at short leg to account for the former while Abrar Ahmed's ball saw the latter caught by Saim Ayub, but Bangladesh were already within 30 runs of victory by that point and would not be denied.
The experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim (22) and Shakib Al Hasan (21) were able to wrap things up serenely for the tourists, extending Pakistan's miserable winless run on home soil to 10 Tests.
Data Debrief: Rare overseas success for Bangladesh
Bangladesh had never previously recorded a series success over Pakistan, making the calm fashion in which they batted their way to victory on Tuesday all the more impressive.
The victory was just their fourth Test win on foreign soil in the last seven years, and this is only the third Test series they have ever won on their travels.
Their only previous series triumphs on foreign soil came versus West Indies in 2009 and in Zimbabwe three years ago.