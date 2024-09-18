India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

Star India batter Virat Kohli has not played Test cricket for over 8 months with the last appearance being the Cape Town Test in South Africa. Kohli will look shrug off the rustiness as he gears up to face Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana. The 21-year-old pacer had an excellent second Test as he finished with figures of 4/44 in the second innings against Pakistan as they won the series 2-0. Moreover, Kohli will have to be his at his superlative best against pacer who has recently clocked 150kmph and has scalped 11 wickets in his young career.