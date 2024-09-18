Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will get underway on Thursday, 19 September 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check out the three key player battles to watch out for the IND vs BAN, 1st Test here

India-cricket-team-Test-cricket-AP-Photo
India take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
After a mini-break, Team India gets ready for a hectic schedule in red-ball cricket when they face Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting on Thursday, September 19 in Chennai. (IND vs BAN streaming | More Cricket News)

Bangladesh, who are fresh from a recent 2-0 drubbing of Pakistan, are no pushovers this time and will add to India's list of concerns as they look to take that bold first step into a long season that features 10 Tests, including a possible berth in the World Test Championship Final.

Rohit Sharma. - BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch

BY PTI

Here are the three key battles for the 1st IND vs BAN Test right here:

Virat Kohli vs Nahid Rana

Star India batter Virat Kohli has not played Test cricket for over 8 months with the last appearance being the Cape Town Test in South Africa. Kohli will look shrug off the rustiness as he gears up to face Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana. The 21-year-old pacer had an excellent second Test as he finished with figures of 4/44 in the second innings against Pakistan as they won the series 2-0. Moreover, Kohli will have to be his at his superlative best against pacer who has recently clocked 150kmph and has scalped 11 wickets in his young career.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Litton Das

Recently turned 38, Ravichandran Ashwin is showing no signs of ageing. The offie, who has over 500 wickets in 100 Tests, will be raring to go on his home turf against a highly-motivated Bangladesh team. Bangladesh's Litton Das will be his side's trump card in the Test series especially after his heroics in Pakistan. His 138 in Rawalpindi came under difficult circumstances and he will buoyed to go against a potent Indian attack.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shakib Al Hasan

With 19 wickets in five Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah handed Ben Stokes's England their first overseas series defeat. The sight of Bumrah distburing Ollie Pope's furniture, is still afresh in every Indian cricket fan's memory. However, his battle against Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's veteran, will be a treat for the eyes. Shakib has never scored a Test century on Indian soil but the southpaw will be looking to add that feat in his elusive cricketing record.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana

