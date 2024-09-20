IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Stats Highlights: Rare 199-Run Stand Double And Other Facts

Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 113 in the first innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chepauk, Chennai. This was his second-best score on home soil. His highest score at home was 124 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. (Day 2 Highlights | Day 2 Report | More Cricket News)
Ashwin was involved in a 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket thus providing the ninth occasion of batters posting an exact 199-run stand in a Test innings. This also marked the second occasion of a team posting an exact 199-run stand for the seventh wicket in an innings.
India thus became the third team to post an exact 199-run stand in a Test innings on two occasions. Australia and South Africa are the other two teams to have done so.
|No
|Partners
|Wkt
|Runs
|Team
|Opp
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|AC Bannerman, PS McDonnell
|4
|199
|AUS
|ENG
|Sydney
|03-Mar-1882
|2
|CG Greenidge, RB Richardson
|3
|199
|WI
|AUS
|Bridgetown
|19-Apr-91
|3
|MJ Slater, SR Waugh
|5
|199
|AUS
|NZ
|Wellington
|24-Mar-00
|4
|JH Kallis, G Kirsten
|2
|199
|RSA
|ZIM
|Harare
|7-Sep-01
|5
|SP Fleming, L Vincent
|3
|199
|NZ
|AUS
|Perth
|30-Nov-01
|6
|HM Amla, GC Smith
|2
|199
|RSA
|WI
|Durban
|10-Jan-08
|7
|CA Pujara, WP Saha
|7
|199
|IND
|AUS
|Ranchi
|16-Mar-17
|8
|LD Chandimal, AD Mathews
|6
|199
|SL
|BAN
|Mirpur
|23-May-22
|9
|R Ashwin, RA Jadeja
|7
|199
|IND
|BAN
|Chennai
|19-Sep-24
The 199-run stand between Ashwin and Jadeja provided the third occasion of a three-figure partnership for the seventh wicket by Indian batters against Bangladesh. This partnership is also the record stand by Indian batters against Bangladesh for the seventh wicket.
India's previous best partnership for the seventh wicket against Bangladesh was 121 between Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi at Dhaka in 2010. In India, the best was 118 runs between Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha at Hyderabad in 2017.
Hasan Mahmud captured five for 63 in India’s first innings to provide the fifth occasion of a Bangladesh bowler taking five or more wickets in a Test innings against India. In the process, he has become the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India. The previous best was 4 for 108 by Abu Javed at Indore in 2019.
|No
|Player
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|Naimur Rahman
|44.3
|9
|132
|6
|Dhaka
|10-Nov-00
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|29.5
|10
|62
|5
|Chattogram
|17-Jan-10
|3
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|19
|4
|63
|5
|Mirpur
|22-Dec-22
|4
|Shahadat Hossain
|18
|2
|71
|5
|Chattogram
|17-Jan-10
|5
|Hasan Mahmud
|22.4
|4
|63
|5
|Chennai
|19-Sep-24
Najman Hussain Shanto took three catches in India’s innings to provide the second occasion of a Bangladesh fielder pouching three or more catches against India. This is also the first occasion of a Bangladesh captain taking three or more catches against India. Al Sahariar took three catches against India at Dhaka in 2000.
Bangladesh were dismissed for 149 in their first innings. This was the 25th instance of Bangladesh getting all out against India, and the seventh in India in this fixture. Overall, they have been dismissed 247 times.
India were all out for 376 in their first innings. This was the 708th occasion of India getting all out in an innings.