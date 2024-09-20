Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Stats Highlights: Rare 199-Run Stand Double And Other Facts

On an intriguing day of Test cricket, India and Bangladesh collectively sacrificed 17 wickets in Chennai. Here's a look at key stats from Day 2 of the first IND vs BAN Test

Ravichandran-Ashwin-India-vs-Bangladesh-Chennai-AP-Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin stood tall on day 1 of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 113 in the first innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chepauk, Chennai. This was his second-best score on home soil. His highest score at home was 124 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. (Day 2 Highlights | Day 2 Report | More Cricket News)

Ashwin was involved in a 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket thus providing the ninth occasion of batters posting an exact 199-run stand in a Test innings. This also marked the second occasion of a team posting an exact 199-run stand for the seventh wicket in an innings.

India thus became the third team to post an exact 199-run stand in a Test innings on two occasions. Australia and South Africa are the other two teams to have done so.

No Partners Wkt Runs Team Opp Ground Start Date
1 AC Bannerman, PS McDonnell 4 199 AUS ENG Sydney 03-Mar-1882
2 CG Greenidge, RB Richardson 3 199 WI AUS Bridgetown 19-Apr-91
3 MJ Slater, SR Waugh 5 199 AUS NZ Wellington 24-Mar-00
4 JH Kallis, G Kirsten 2 199 RSA ZIM Harare 7-Sep-01
5 SP Fleming, L Vincent 3 199 NZ AUS Perth 30-Nov-01
6 HM Amla, GC Smith 2 199 RSA WI Durban 10-Jan-08
7 CA Pujara, WP Saha 7 199 IND AUS Ranchi 16-Mar-17
8 LD Chandimal, AD Mathews 6 199 SL BAN Mirpur 23-May-22
9 R Ashwin, RA Jadeja 7 199 IND BAN Chennai 19-Sep-24

The 199-run stand between Ashwin and Jadeja provided the third occasion of a three-figure partnership for the seventh wicket by Indian batters against Bangladesh. This partnership is also the record stand by Indian batters against Bangladesh for the seventh wicket.

India's previous best partnership for the seventh wicket against Bangladesh was 121 between Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi at Dhaka in 2010. In India, the best was 118 runs between Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha at Hyderabad in 2017.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after scoring a century on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Thursday, Sept.19, 2024. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: 10 Unmissable Stats From First Innings Ft R Ashwin, Hasan Mahmud

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hasan Mahmud captured five for 63 in India’s first innings to provide the fifth occasion of a Bangladesh bowler taking five or more wickets in a Test innings against India. In the process, he has become the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul in India. The previous best was 4 for 108 by Abu Javed at Indore in 2019.

No Player O M R W Ground Start Date
1 Naimur Rahman 44.3 9 132 6 Dhaka 10-Nov-00
2 Shakib Al Hasan 29.5 10 62 5 Chattogram 17-Jan-10
3 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 19 4 63 5 Mirpur 22-Dec-22
4 Shahadat Hossain 18 2 71 5 Chattogram 17-Jan-10
5 Hasan Mahmud 22.4 4 63 5 Chennai 19-Sep-24

Najman Hussain Shanto took three catches in India’s innings to provide the second occasion of a Bangladesh fielder pouching three or more catches against India. This is also the first occasion of a Bangladesh captain taking three or more catches against India. Al Sahariar took three catches against India at Dhaka in 2000.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 149 in their first innings. This was the 25th instance of Bangladesh getting all out against India, and the seventh in India in this fixture. Overall, they have been dismissed 247 times.

India were all out for 376 in their first innings. This was the 708th occasion of India getting all out in an innings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Stats Highlights: Rare 199-Run Stand Double And Other Facts
  2. SL Vs NZ: Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Southee - Watch Kiwi Captain's Superman-Style Catch
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Cricket Board Makes One Change To The Three-Match Series - Check Revised Schedule
  5. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Match Starts With Isak Ralte Foul
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  3. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  5. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  2. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
  3. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  4. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Middle-East Tension: Hezbollah Fires 140 Rockets At Northern Israel A day After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Central Europe's Floods
  3. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  4. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps