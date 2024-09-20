Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Indian Bowling Unit Dismantles Bangladeshi Batting Line-Up

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs

Jasprit-Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson and his sixth wicket, on the second day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India reached 81 for three at stumps in second innings to extend their overall lead to 308 runs against Bangladesh on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Sports News)

Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

In reply to India's first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh could survive just 47.1 overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 and 81/3 in 23 overs (Shubman Gill batting 33, Rishabh Pant batting 12) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

