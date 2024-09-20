Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: 10 Unmissable Stats From First Innings Ft R Ashwin, Hasan Mahmud

Check out the 10 big stats from the first innings of the India vs Bangladesh first Test

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after scoring a century on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Thursday, Sept.19, 2024. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India were bowled out for 376 in the first inning against Bangladesh in the first Test between the two sides being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Follow Live | More Cricket News)

The star of the show for India was undoubtedly Ravichandran Ashwin who hit his sixth Test century and pulled India out of trouble, combining with Ravindra Jadeja for a 199-run seventh wicket partnership. Ashwin got out on 113 while Jadeja missed his century, losing his wicket on 86.

Earlier, Hasan Mahmud wrecked India's top order getting rid of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in his opening spell. Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to score a fifty even as wickets kept falling around him. Mahmud then returned to dismiss Rishabh Pant early in the second session and finally completed his fifer by taking the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah, the final wicket of India. Mahmud finished with five wickets and gave away 83 runs.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Friday, Sept.20, 2024. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Check out the 10 big stats from the first inning of the India vs Bangladesh first Test.

  • 9: It was just the ninth time a visiting team had chosen to bowl first in India and the first since 2017. India have not been able to win a match after being put into bat first at home, losing two and drawing six matches.

  • 232: Second-most runs added from 6 down for less than 150 by India in Tests.

  • 195*: Ashwin and Jadeja put up 195 runs for the seventh wicket making it the highest partnership for the seventh or a lower wicket on the first day of a Test match. The partnership ended on 199 early on the second day.

  • 5: Ashwin's sixth century in Chennai was also his second at his home ground, helping him become the fifth player with multiple centuries and multiple five-wicket hauls at a venue.

  • 4: Ashwin now has four centuries batting at No 8. Only Daniel Vettori has more (5) hundreds than Ashwin at this number.

  • 1: Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer in India.

  • 17: Mahmud also became the first Asian pacer in 17 years to take five wickets in India since Pakistan's Yasir Arafat, who had taken 5/161 in Bangalore in 2007.

  • 2: Mahmud is now the second Bangladesh pacer with back-to-back Test five-wicket hauls after Robiul Islam, who achieved this feat against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2013.

  • 4/58: These are the second-best figures by a visiting bowler in India on Day 1 of Test match since 2000. Only Dale Steyn's fifer in Ahmedabad in 2008 is better.

  • 4: All India batters were out caught in the innings, just the fourth such instance for them in a Test innings at home.

In pursuit of India's 376, Bangladesh top order was rocked by Indian pacers. The visitors had lost half of their side for just 40 runs with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep striking twice and Mohammed Siraj picking up one wicket.

