IND Vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud Becomes First Bangladesh Bowler To Take Fifer In India

Hasan Mahmud on Friday became the first bowler from Bangladesh to take a Test match five-wicket haul in India with his effort helping the visitors limit the hosts to a first inning total of 376 all out in Chennai in the first Test of the two-match series between the two sides. (Follow Live | More Cricket News)
Mahmud, a medium pacer known for his accuracy with the new ball, finished with five wickets in the first inning giving away 83 runs in 22.2 overs. His fifer was also the first time since 2007 that an Asian pacer was able to take five wickets against India in India.
Bangladesh had won the toss and decided to bowl on a spicy Chennai pitch. Mahmud ensured that Bangladesh would make full use of helpful conditions as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in his opening spell.
Then the 24-year-old came back early in the second session to get rid of a well-set and dangerous Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 96 for four. He then had to wait for long to get his fifth wicket as India stitched a massive 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket to push Bangladesh on the backfoot.
His 83 for five in the inning becomes the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler in India. This is also the fifth-best bowling figure against India by a Bangladesh bowler.
For Mahmud, it was his second five-wicket haul in last two innings. He had taken his maiden Test fifer against Pakistan, picking five wickets for just 43 runs.
For India, R Ashwin was the pick of the batters, scoring his sixth Test century with Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting crucial fifties.