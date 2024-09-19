Cricket

IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud wreaked havoc on Indian batters on the first day of the 1st IND vs BAN Test match that was being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Hasan-Mahmud-India-vs-Bangladesh-Cricket-AP-Photo
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket in the first IND vs BAN Test. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Bangladesh, who are buoyed by their comprehensive 2-0 series win in Pakistan, were dominating proceedings on the first day of the two-match Test series against India at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai with Hasan Mahmud blazing through the famous top-order. (Match Updates | More Cricket News)

Mahmud, 24, sent back Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6) and Rishabh Pant (39) as the hosts were found out on their own turf by the young Bangladeshi pacer.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India given the overcast conditions in Chennai on Thursday.

At the pitch report, Dinesh Karthik asserted that the track used at the Chepauk was of red soil which means it assists the faster bowlers as well as the spinners. A red soil pitch offers bounce, turn and the spinners could come into play as the game progresses.

Mahmud was the wrecker in-chief as he ran through the Indian top-order with ease.

Rishabh Pant after losing his wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh. - AP/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who Is Hasan Mahmud?

Hasan Mahmud was born on October 12, 1999 in Laxmipur, Bangladesh. Mahmud first made the cut in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2020 in Mirpur. It then followed by his ODI bow against West Indies in 2021.

Mahmud first rose to prominence after representing the Chattogram U-16 squad in 2015. He developed himself for three years, that resulted him in scalping nine wickets in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

That quickly followed by 12 wickets in the Dhaka Premier League (List-A games) as he continued to play for the U-23s. It was his performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (T20s) and The Bangladesh Cricket League (FC) tournaments that earned a national cap.

At the Rawalpindi Test in August, Mahmud's 5/43 was the catalyst in steering Bangladesh to a series win over Pakistan. Mahmud has taken 18 wickets in T20Is and 30 scalps in 22 ODIs.

Bangladesh are fourth in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table whereas India are top. However, a series win for the Tigers could really elevate them ahead of the likes of New Zealand and if so, Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jadeja And Ashwin Take The Field, Reviving The Indian Crowd's Spirits; IND - (176/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai
  3. IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch
  4. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  5. IND Vs BAN 1st Test Day 1, First Session: Hasan's Three-Wicket Haul Sends Hosts Tumbling At Lunch
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  2. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
  4. UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; Barcelona Beat Girona With Late Strike
  5. Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava, Champions League: Arne Engels Stars As Rodgers' Men Make Dominant Start
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  2. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  3. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  4. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
  5. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  4. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  5. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jadeja And Ashwin Take The Field, Reviving The Indian Crowd's Spirits; IND - (176/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know