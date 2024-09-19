IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai

Bangladesh, who are buoyed by their comprehensive 2-0 series win in Pakistan, were dominating proceedings on the first day of the two-match Test series against India at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai with Hasan Mahmud blazing through the famous top-order. (Match Updates | More Cricket News)
Mahmud, 24, sent back Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6) and Rishabh Pant (39) as the hosts were found out on their own turf by the young Bangladeshi pacer.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India given the overcast conditions in Chennai on Thursday.
At the pitch report, Dinesh Karthik asserted that the track used at the Chepauk was of red soil which means it assists the faster bowlers as well as the spinners. A red soil pitch offers bounce, turn and the spinners could come into play as the game progresses.
Mahmud was the wrecker in-chief as he ran through the Indian top-order with ease.
Who Is Hasan Mahmud?
Hasan Mahmud was born on October 12, 1999 in Laxmipur, Bangladesh. Mahmud first made the cut in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2020 in Mirpur. It then followed by his ODI bow against West Indies in 2021.
Mahmud first rose to prominence after representing the Chattogram U-16 squad in 2015. He developed himself for three years, that resulted him in scalping nine wickets in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.
That quickly followed by 12 wickets in the Dhaka Premier League (List-A games) as he continued to play for the U-23s. It was his performances in the Bangladesh Premier League (T20s) and The Bangladesh Cricket League (FC) tournaments that earned a national cap.
At the Rawalpindi Test in August, Mahmud's 5/43 was the catalyst in steering Bangladesh to a series win over Pakistan. Mahmud has taken 18 wickets in T20Is and 30 scalps in 22 ODIs.
Bangladesh are fourth in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table whereas India are top. However, a series win for the Tigers could really elevate them ahead of the likes of New Zealand and if so, Australia.