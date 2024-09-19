India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill Falls For A Duck; Virat Kohli Steps In To Stabilize

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Welcome to the live coverage of the first day of the India vs Bangladesh first of the two-Test match series. The opening match of the series takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and both teams have camped their for some time. India last played a Test match in early March this year against England. They defeated England 4-1 at home and will now look to dominate Bangladesh, who come into the series on a high after clean sweeping 2-0 Pakistan away from home. An interesting contest awaits with India starting as overwhelming favourites. Follow live scores and updates here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Sept 2024, 10:12:35 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: Gill Out Big shout for LBW, but this one’s too high. And On the very next ball, Shubman Gill is out for a duck in an unusual dismissal. The delivery is too full and down the leg side; Gill goes for runs but ends up nicking it. The edge is loud enough to be heard. Virat Kohli Walks In IND 28/2 (7.4)

19 Sept 2024, 10:02:00 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: Sharma Out, Gill In Hasan Mahmud gets his man, Rohit Sharma. After mixing it up, he draws the edge with superb bowling. Following a first over that didn't trouble him, Mahmud delivers a wobble-seam ball on a good length. Rohit has to play the angle, and it seams away just enough to take a healthy edge, perfectly positioned for the second slip. And Sharma is out. Shubman Gill Walks In IND 14/1 (5.5)

19 Sept 2024, 09:53:28 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: FOUR Rohit Sharma gives the crowd something to cheer for at the end of the fourth over. A much-improved over, and Rohit caps it off with a cracking square drive for four, the first boundary of the series. Then, Yashasvi joins the boundary wagon and hits a four. IND 14/0

19 Sept 2024, 09:51:42 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: Huge Shout For LBW Huge shout for LBW, but did Rohit Sharma get an inside edge? There were definitely two sounds. Bangladesh reviews the not-out decision. Rohit steps towards Mahmud, who’s bowling in a great area. Bangladesh are unlucky, as ball tracking shows it clipping the top of the stumps. The not-out call likely came due to the two sounds, not the height, but in the end, it's the height that saves him. IND 4/0

19 Sept 2024, 09:46:38 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: Almost Unplayable Ball Hasan Mahmud joins Taskin Ahmed with the new ball, keeping his line outside off to tempt Rohit Sharma into a drive. But the Indian captain is showing patience, letting the deliveries pass. IND 4/0

19 Sept 2024, 09:33:54 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit And Yashasvi Open For India Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are opening for India -- a blend of experience and fresh talent. Let’s see how this dynamic duo shapes the game. Taskin Ahmed is showing his magic with the new ball. IND 2/0

19 Sept 2024, 09:27:12 am IST India Vs Bangladesh: National Anthems Underway The teams are lined up for the national anthems, with Bangladesh's first, followed by India's. It's almost time, let's get ready for an exciting match.

19 Sept 2024, 09:17:01 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Playing XIs India Playing XI Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj Bangladesh Playing XI Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

19 Sept 2024, 09:02:31 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score Bangladesh have won the toss and they will be bowling first.

19 Sept 2024, 08:58:17 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score The first Test of the series is taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it is expected to be a good day for cricket with no rain in sight but it is slightly overcast. Temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius and chances of rain are 15% at around 3 pm local time.